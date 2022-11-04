OU volleyball: Sooners looking to avoid upset against struggling West Virginia

Oklahoma (12-10, 2-8 Big 12) is preparing to face West Virginia (7-16, 0-10) for the final time this season.
Prior to OU’s victory over Kansas, West Virginia was the only team the Sooners had beaten in the Big 12, and the Mountaineers also the only winless team in conference play.
“The record has no bearing on how we choose to compete against our opponent,” Sooners coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said. “West Virginia, Morgantown, all the things that are different about that travel trip you could really start to lean into and make reasons why you are not going to play your best or didn't play your best. But our expectation is that we compete hard every point and I think if we do that, we'll come out with a good dub.”
Oklahoma is operating with the mindset that every team is a threat with the season being at its tail end. Walton is conscious of both teams’ ability to spoil another record with an upset and is determined to not let West Virginia do the same to OU.
“It's hard to beat a team twice,” Gray-Walton said. “And that's something that we're preaching to our team right now … we're the scariest team in volleyball.”
OU’s last two games were both rematches that could have gone in their favor. The Sooners ended their six-game losing streak against Kansas 3-2 last Sunday in Lawrence and narrowly pushed No. 13 Baylor (20-4, 9-2) to a fifth set on Oct. 26.
“I think Kansas definitely underestimated us,” sophomore outside hitter Alexis Shelton said. “And didn't expect us to come out with as much firepower as we did, especially seeing how we played against them in our first game.”
Coming off a good win against a higher-ranked foe has given the Sooners an opportunity to return to the dominance they displayed in nonconference play and that they showed in their previous victory against the Mountaineers.
“Beating the number 20 RPI team this past weekend in Kansas, going and taking care of West Virginia, that would be another great opportunity for us coming home and having two matches on Wednesday and Saturday in the Fieldhouse that are great RPI opportunities. as well,” Gray-Walton said. “I think just show up every day and take care of every day and do your best and good things happen. This could be a very telling moment these next 30 days for a life skills learning moment.”
