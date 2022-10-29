OU volleyball: Sooners look to show better competitive edge, snap losing streak in rematch with Kansas

Oklahoma’s coaches and players have felt one thing has been missing over the Sooners’ six-game losing streak: Competitiveness.
After falling to No. 14 Baylor 3-1 Wednesday, OU has won just one match over its last nine and is currently second to last in the Big 12, only in front of West Virginia. The Mountaineers are the only team the Sooners have defeated in 202 conference play.
“There were times we saw against Baylor that we were in it,” head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said after OU’s practice Friday. “Ultimately, what it comes down to is that we just haven’t been in enough in-game situations to have the confidence to finish out these tough sets, and they have. That is something we will just learn over time and can’t beat ourselves up over.”
Oklahoma was up 19-15 in the fourth set against Baylor and tried to force a fifth set, but got comfortable with its lead and ended up dropping the set 25-23.
“We have talked a lot this week about the competitive effort it takes to win these matches and what that should look like,” Gray-Walton said. “We need to learn this shouldn’t be for just one set, but rather the entirety of a match. I believe that none of these teams are better than us, but rather they just have more experience and a more competitive effort.
“So what we need to do is bring up the competitiveness from our side, whether it’s how much we communicate by just cheering on each other on the sidelines, to help push on the gas the entirety of the match.”
The competitiveness isn’t just something Gray-Walton believes is missing, as outside hitters Megan Wilson and Taylor Preston both believe what Gray-Walton has been preaching to them in practice.
“I think our mindsets haven’t been where they’re supposed to be,” Wilson said. “There have been multiple times I can list that I thought we could’ve started off stronger or finished out the set on a higher note.”
“Every match to me has been one where if we could’ve put in a little more effort, we could’ve won,” Preston said. “Whether it is two points we could’ve gotten in the first set or a dig to save the ball in the second set, I think there is something we can always do to help increase our chances in winning.”
Prior to Sunday's 3 p.m. game at Kansas, the last time the Sooners faced off against the Jayhawks saw them skunked 3-0 in Norman.
The Sooners delivered less than KU every statistical category from kills to hitting percentage and assists. Gray-Walton believes her team can put forth a more competitive effort than it did in its last meeting with Kansas.
“I thought that not only was our competitive spirit not where we wanted it to be, but also our overall communication on the match,” Gray-Walton said. “Kansas is a very experienced team having multiple veterans coming off a Sweet 16 run, but I think we match up well against them and wipe the slate clean of our last few matchups and get back to the competitiveness OU volleyball is about.”
