OU volleyball: Sooners finish 2021 season with 3-0 loss to Baylor

Oklahoma (10-17, 4-12 Big 12) suffered another sweep in the final match of its season, falling 3-0 to Baylor (20-5, 14-2) on Wednesday afternoon in Norman.
Set one opened in strong fashion for the Bears, as they achieved a quick 7-2 advantage, led by two kills from senior outside hitter Avery Skinner. The Bears continued their dominance throughout the set, ending with three straight service aces completing an 8-3 run to win the opening set, 25-12.
Set two began in a more competitive fashion, as Baylor jumped ahead quickly, with a couple kills by Skinner. The Sooners fought back to eventually tie the set 11-11 with three kills by freshman outside hitter Megan Wilson.
Baylor managed to answer with five straight scores, including three kills from senior outside hitter Yossiana Pressley for a four-point lead. Baylor managed to ride the momentum, concluding with a kill by senior setter Hannah Sedwick for a 25-19 victory.
Set three began with three kills by Pressley early, as Baylor jumped out to a 15-10 advantage. OU managed a 6-1 run off a few kills by Wilson to tie the set 16-16. It was after a long back-and-forth contest that Baylor finally won 25-23 with a kill by senior middle blocker Preslie Anderson.
Two Sooners, junior middle blocker Abby Butler and redshirt senior middle blocker Paige Anderson, led the team with five blocks each while Wilson led with 45 attacks. OU managed to hit just .082 while Baylor hit .232.
Oklahoma concludes the season with a 10-17 record and 4-12 mark in conference play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.