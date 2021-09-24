OU volleyball: Sooners felled by West Virginia 3-1 in Big 12 opener

Oklahoma (6-6, 0-1 Big 12) was defeated 3-1 by West Virginia (11-0, 1-0 Big 12) in its first Big 12 conference matchup of the season on Friday evening in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers started off the match down 5-3 to OU, following three kills from redshirt senior outside hitter Savannah Davison. Through the rest of the set, Oklahoma and West Virginia traded leads. However, the Mountaineers garnered two straight late kills, giving them a slim 25-23 set one win.
OU looked to bounce back in set two, but West Virginia did not relent. The Mountaineers went on a 5-2 run, giving them an early 17-11 lead in the set. West Virginia’s .215 hitting percentage proved to be the difference, as WVU took a 2-0 set lead on a 25-14 win.
In set three, the Sooners accumulated a game high 18 kills. Their offensive firepower combined with three blocks in set three was enough to catapult them to a staggering 20-14 lead. West Virginia used a 3-1 run to keep the contest close, but OU prevailed and won set three 25-21.
Despite dropping set three, West Virginia quickly returned to form in set four with 15 kills — four more than the Sooners in the set — and a 21-16 lead. OU fought back to take a 22-21 lead later in the match, but the Mountaineers closed out Oklahoma 25-22 with a stifling 4-0 run.
The Sooners will face off against West Virginia for the second matchup of their conference series at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 25.
