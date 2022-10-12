OU volleyball: Sooners fall to Texas Tech 3-1 on road

Oklahoma (11-6, 1-4 Big 12) fell to Texas Tech (14-4, 3-2) 3-1 on Wednesday in Lubbock.
Sophomore setter Payton Chamberlain led the Sooners in assists with 34 and freshman outside hitter Alexis Shelton would led in kills with 13.
OU started strong in the first set with a 5-1 run capped off with a kill by freshman middle blocker Morgan Perkins. Texas Tech responded with a 7-0 run, building enough momentum to take the set 25-17.
S1 | #Sooners 5, TTU 1A PERKY delivery from @m03gan with another kill!! 💥📺 ESPN+💻 https://t.co/Vu1qRHHdEZ 📊 https://t.co/5IsHe24RtI #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/A8rOo5vWZD— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) October 12, 2022
The second set was a close one as neither team was able to take control, until the Red Raiders narrowly took it 25-23.
Oklahoma needed to dominate in the third set and did just that with a 8-3 run highlighted with ace by freshman defensive specialist/libero Sydney Thompson. Texas Tech didn't make it easy for the Sooners the rest of the way, but OU prevailed by taking the set 25-22.
The beginning of the fourth set was competitive until the Red Raiders caught fire and went on a 7-2 run, causing Oklahoma to take a timeout. The Sooners put up a fight but fell short losing the set 25-18.
OU will return home to face Iowa State at 6 p.m. on Oct. 15 as it looks for its second conference win of the season.
