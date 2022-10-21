OU volleyball: Sooners fall to TCU 3-1 on road

Oklahoma (11-9, 1-7 Big12) was defeated by TCU (10-9, 5-3) 3-1 on Friday in Fort Worth.
Sophomore outside hitter Megan Wilson led the Sooners with 14 kills and freshman outside hitter Alexis Shelton followed behind with 10.
In the first set, OU took a 13-10 lead after a 3-0 run resulted from forcing errors and an ace by sophomore defensive specialist/libero Callie Kemohah. The Sooners made it competitive the rest of the way, but fell short in the set to the Horned Frogs, 25-23.
OU had a rough start in the second set with the Horned Frogs going on a 9-3 run. The Sooners got the score back to as close as 13-10, but it was not enough as TCU went on to take the set 25-19.
In the third set, the Sooners went on a 5-0 run that forced TCU into a timeout to readjust. Oklahoma held onto the lead to take the set 25-19.
However, in the fourth set, the Horned Frogs used a 6-1 run on their way to a 25-18 set win and ultimately defending home court.
The Sooners will return to Norman for their next match against No. 14 Baylor at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
