OU volleyball: Sooners fall to No. 7 Baylor 3-0 in 6th consecutive loss

Savannah Davison

Redshirt senior outside hitter Savannah Davison during the match against Iowa State on Nov. 6.

 Shelby Reasor/The Daily

The Sooners (10-16, 4-11 Big 12) fell to No. 7 Baylor (18-5, 13-2) 3-0 on Tuesday evening in Norman. 

In the first set Oklahoma quickly fell behind to the Bears 7-5.  From that point on Baylor dominated the Sooners to outscore them 18-12 in the final moments. The Bears’ defense put a number on OU in the first set, garnering two blocks against the Sooners offense. Baylor led 1-0 after the first set. 

Oklahoma took a slim 3-2 lead over Baylor early in the second set, following 11 combined kills from freshman left outside hitter/middle blocker Megan Wilson and redshirt senior Savannah Davison.

However, the Bears’ defense did not falter, garnering two blocks en route to a 4-0 run over the Sooners, resulting in a 7-3 lead. Ultimately, Baylor defeated OU 25-14 in the second set, giving them a 2-0 set lead. 

The Sooners started off set three with a 10-8 lead over the Bears, which was set up by two back-to-back kills from Davison, who had a team-leading 10 kills at the time. Baylor quickly came back from the deficit after a 4-0 run. In the end, both teams tied the score 22-22, before the Bears won the set 25-23 over Oklahoma. 

Oklahoma’s final game of the season is a rematch against Baylor in its second game of their conference series at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Norman.

