OU volleyball: Sooners fall to No. 7 Baylor 3-0 in 6th consecutive loss

The Sooners (10-16, 4-11 Big 12) fell to No. 7 Baylor (18-5, 13-2) 3-0 on Tuesday evening in Norman.
In the first set Oklahoma quickly fell behind to the Bears 7-5. From that point on Baylor dominated the Sooners to outscore them 18-12 in the final moments. The Bears’ defense put a number on OU in the first set, garnering two blocks against the Sooners offense. Baylor led 1-0 after the first set.
Oklahoma took a slim 3-2 lead over Baylor early in the second set, following 11 combined kills from freshman left outside hitter/middle blocker Megan Wilson and redshirt senior Savannah Davison.
However, the Bears’ defense did not falter, garnering two blocks en route to a 4-0 run over the Sooners, resulting in a 7-3 lead. Ultimately, Baylor defeated OU 25-14 in the second set, giving them a 2-0 set lead.
The Sooners started off set three with a 10-8 lead over the Bears, which was set up by two back-to-back kills from Davison, who had a team-leading 10 kills at the time. Baylor quickly came back from the deficit after a 4-0 run. In the end, both teams tied the score 22-22, before the Bears won the set 25-23 over Oklahoma.
Oklahoma’s final game of the season is a rematch against Baylor in its second game of their conference series at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.