OU volleyball: Sooners fall to Lipscomb 3-1 in Oklahoma Invitational

The Sooners (0-2) fell to Lipscomb (1-1) on Saturday 3-1 in the middle match of the weekend in the Oklahoma invitational.
Set one brought an amazing performance from both sides with Oklahoma’s five blocks and Lipscomb’s .345 hitting percentage. It was Lipscomb’s 15 kills that brought it the narrow set one victory, 25-22 .
Lipscomb started set two strong, taking a quick 14-9 lead and providing plenty of firepower while Oklahoma committed multiple attacking penalties. OU did manage to make a comeback with a quick 7-1 run to take a 21-20 lead and rode it all the way to the end, topped off by back-to-back kills by freshman Megan Wilson to give Oklahoma the set two 25-22 win.
Set three quickly became the closest set, with a narrow score of 13-12 Lipscomb halfway through the set. The Bison managed to produce a 5-1 run quickly after that, but Oklahoma climbed back to eventually take the lead, 22-21. Lipscomb didn’t back down, sending the match to a match point scenario. Sophomore Meg Mersman scored a game winning strike to give the Bison the 27-25 set win.
Set four quickly leaned in Lipscomb’s favor, as the Bison took sudden 12-6 lead. Oklahoma never backed down, eventually narrowing the deficit to just 21-19 in favor of Lipscomb. The Bison did go on to win the match, as a final kill by freshman Anna Aubele produced a 25-21 set four Lipscomb victory.
Lipscomb outkilled the Sooners 57-45 in the contest. Oklahoma will conclude the weekend against Houston at 6 p.m. Saturday night McCasland Field House.
