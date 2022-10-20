OU volleyball: Sooners fall to Kansas State 3-2 at home

Oklahoma was up two sets against Kansas State and were tied 7-7 in the third set. The Sooners didn’t know it yet but the momentum was about to turn away from them and towards the Wildcats.
The Wildcats went on a surprising 8-2 run in the third consisting of bad reads, passing and overall communication from OU.
“Kansas State knew they had to take this one,” Oklahoma coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said. “We began to let off our serve and they took advantage, making our passing and communication break down.”
The Sooners (11-8, 1-6 Big 12) ultimately fell to the Wildcats (12-7, 3-4) 3-2 on Wednesday night in Norman.
The first set was all about the little things for both OU and KSU from making call-outs, to digging the ball off the floor to keep the possession alive. Graduate student outside hitter Savannah Davidson and sophomore setter Payton Chamberlain showed energy in the set.
Davidson recorded a season-high 17 kills and 10 digs while Chamberlain posted season-highs in assists with 44 and digs with 19.
S1 | #Sooners 7, KSU 3Back-to-back kills for @_davisons!!📺 ESPN+💻 https://t.co/qaTjlpc0ft📊 https://t.co/TT3D4zaHaW#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/DSDDfgsCOy— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) October 19, 2022
“It’s all about what I can do to help the team,” Davidson said. “What I have learned over time is that you are only as good as the team. So for me, I always do what I can to help push my teammates, no matter if it’s with my stats or just talking to them between points, I just wanna help lead by my actions.”
Davidson’s communication skills helped the Sooners take the first set 25-20.
The second set saw OU continue its momentum from the first set in dominating fashion. Sophomore defensive specialist/libero Callie Kemohah notched five of her career-high seven aces in a 25-15 set win.
S2 | #Sooners 6, KSU 1The aces are flying for @calliekemohah8!! That's three-straight for the sophomore Sooner. ♠️♠️♠️📺 ESPN💻 https://t.co/qaTjlpc0ft📊 https://t.co/TT3D4zaHaW#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/kPW1wsB1zn— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) October 19, 2022
“We serve tough,” Gray-Walton said. “When we saw that they weren’t in system, we knew we had a good enough serve that would end up being a big reason why we took the first two sets in the way we did.”
Everything changed in the third set as Oklahoma took its foot off the gas, and the Wildcats took full control of the match, leading by as much as six. The Sooners did everything they could to come back and finish off Kansas State, but it wasn’t enough as the Wildcats held on to win the set 25-22.
The Wildcats went on four 3-0 runs and won the fourth set 25-15.
“The Wildcats are such a tough team,” Gray-Walton said. “They play very hard and competitively, which overall made us work for everything that we could get.”
The fifth and final set of the night was competitive with each team doing everything they could to stay in the set. The score was tied at four when sophomore offensive hitter Megan Wilson delivered the kill to take a 5-4 lead. The Sooners led by asas much as three but the Wildcats took the final set of the match 15-13.
FIGHTING FOR EVERY POINT!!!#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/5fQd5nuDOy— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) October 20, 2022
“We know we lost tonight,” Gray-Walton said. “But we also know that the reasons why we lost are easily fixable. So overall we just have to put this one behind us as we have our next game soon against TCU on the road Friday at 12:30 p.m and compete against them as hard as we possibly can.”
