OU volleyball: Sooners fall to Baylor 3-2 at home

Oklahoma (11-10, 1-8 Big 12) extended its losing streak to six in a 3-2 loss against No. 17 Baylor (18-5, 7-2) Wednesday in Norman. The Sooners previously fell to the Bears 3-2 in Waco on Oct. 5 and are currently eighth in the Big 12 standings.
OU and Baylor traded 11 consecutive kills early in the first set before the Bears began to pull away taking a 14-11 lead. Oklahoma’s deficit extended to as much as six before dropping the set 25-20.
Despite the loss, the performance from the Sooners’ new starting lineup of sophomore opposite/outside hitter Megan Wilson, freshman outside hitter Taylor Preston, freshman outside hitter Morgan Perkins, graduate middle blocker Adria Oliver. and sophomore outside hitter Alexis Shelton stood out.
“I got the opportunity to play all around,” freshman outside hitter Taylor Preston said. ”And so I just gave it my all and I'm really proud of how I played today.”
OU remained consistent on offense, matching Baylor in kills 15-15, but it wasn’t enough because of its inability to defend and repeated serve errors.
S1 | #Sooners 8, BU 8Big SWING from freshman @tprez04 for the KILL!! 💥📺 ESPN+💻 https://t.co/qaTjlpc0ft📊 https://t.co/jQWlBGBUiK#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/3VH9chbDy4— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) October 26, 2022
“We struggled with closing out the sets,” Wilson said. “I guess the last five points were pretty tough for us.”
The Sooners responded better to Baylor's attacks in the second which allowed them to control most of the set.
S2 | #Sooners 8, BU 6To have good OFFENSE, you need good DEFENSE. The Sooners up by ✌️ in the second!!📺 ESPN+💻 https://t.co/qaTjlpc0ft📊 https://t.co/jQWlBGBUiK#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/D5Ldp9CI78— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) October 26, 2022
OU collapsed at the end of the set, allowing a 7-1 run by the Bears in a 25-22 loss. While Oklahoma blew set leads and lost its sixth consecutive game, coach Lindsey Gray-Walton and her players remain positive about the future of the team.
“You can dwell on the six losses or say that it's the perfect opportunity to get the first win…” Gray-Walton said.
The Sooners played better defense in the third set. For the first time Wednesday night, OU’s offense and defense worked in conjunction, neither one hindering the success of the other. Baylor was outplayed on both ends of the court, losing the set 25-20.
“Lindsey has been telling us this past week we need to start being player-led and we need to start taking ownership in the things that we're doing,” Wilson said. “And so, I personally work on that too, I think I have a lot of work to do internally, rather than externally.”
MOMENTUM IS ON OUR SIDE!! 💪#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/xtnQ9EmCKg— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) October 27, 2022
The fourth set was reminiscent of the second, Oklahoma took a 20-16 lead, but blew it allowing Baylor to go on a 9-3 run. The Bears recorded a kill to supposedly end the match 25-22 before the call was reversed making it 24-23 and allowing OU another opportunity to win the game. Despite the extra chance, the Sooners were unable to stop Baylor from taking the set in a 25-23 loss.
The evidence for your review:#SicEm🐻🏐 | @karaymcghee & @NCAAVolleyball https://t.co/wvvyibWvR0 pic.twitter.com/ZuyM4w3nWq— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) October 27, 2022
Oklahoma will attempt to break its losing streak on the road against Kansas (15-5, 5-3) at 3 p.m. on Oct. 30 in Lawrence.
“That was a big moment,” Gray-Walton said. “There are a couple of other things, but really I mean it was a clean match played, (well-officiated) and just really good energy, hard fought the whole way through.
“We played well at times, just didn't play well enough.”
