OU volleyball: Sooners fall short 3-2 to Mississippi State in second match of LUV Invitational

  • Updated
  • 0
Megan Wilson

Freshman middle blocker and outside hitter Megan Wilson during the season finale against Baylor on Nov. 24.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (3-2) fell to Mississippi State (4-0) 3-2 on Saturday afternoon in its second match of the LUV Invitational. The Sooners’ duo of sophomore outside hitter Megan Wilson and freshman outside hitter Taylor Preston each had 15 or more kills throughout the five matches. 

The Sooners controlled the first set as they had four players combine for 15 of their 18 kills to take down the Bulldogs 25-20.

Wilson started the second set strong as she recorded three straight aces on the Bulldogs. The set was still a close one at 13 a piece until OU caught fire and went on a 7-1 run. 

OU relied on both its offense and defense as it forced error after error, causing the Bulldogs to take a timeout trailing 8-4. The Sooners led until the end of the set in which the Bulldogs came from behind to take a 22-21 lead . The Sooners fought hard but ultimately lost the set 27-25.

The fourth set was another close one as neither team let up tied at nine until senior defensive specialist Grace Talpash  was subbed back into the game and  immediately gave OU an ace and the lead 11-9. The Bulldogs came from behind and won the set 27-25. One more set remained as both teams looked to take the match.

In the fifth and final set, the Bulldogs figured the Sooners out as they took control early on and never looked back, winning the set 15-3.

OU still has one more game in the LUV Invitational against Lipscomb at 7 p.m.  Saturday in Nashville.

