OU volleyball: Sooners fall in 4 sets to No. 21 Georgia Tech

Sooners

Sooners huddle up at the match against Oregon State on Aug. 27.

 Shelby Reasor/The Daily

OU (4-5) lost to No. 21 Georgia Tech (7-1) 3-1 on Sunday afternoon. 

Oklahoma started off set one on fire with freshmen outside hitter/middle blocker Megan Wilson going 3-for-3 on kills. After taking an 8-7 lead, the Sooners traded points with the Yellow Jackets. OU didn’t relent to their offensive pressure, however, using the momentum from a 3-0 run to win the set 29-27. 

The Yellow Jackets turned the pressure up on Oklahoma in set two. Finishing the set on 7-0 run, Georgia Tech quickly defeated the Sooners, as they fell 25-14 in an uncontested fashion. 

In set three, Georgia Tech used its offensive firepower — with a game-high 55 overall kills in the match — to outmatch the Sooners once again, taking a 17-10 lead. Oklahoma could not make the comeback, resulting in a 25-18 set loss. 

Georgia Tech clinched set four in a relatively easy fashion, winning 25-22. Oklahoma held a small lead 6-4 early in the set, but they did not win. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Sooners 3-1 in the set count. 

OU will return home to face off against Abilene Christian (5-4) at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12 in Norman. 

