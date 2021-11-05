You are the owner of this article.
OU volleyball: Sooners fall in 4 sets to Iowa State for 2nd straight loss

Savannah Davison

Redshirt senior outside hitter Savannah Davison before the game against Abilene Christian on Sep. 14.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma (10-12, 4-7 Big 12) was defeated by Iowa State (14-8, 6-5) 3-1 in Norman on Friday night.

Iowa State took a slim 15-13 lead over the Sooners in set one. Freshman outside hitter/middle blocker Megan Wilson helped OU capitalize over the Cyclones with a 4-1 run late in the set, garnering five kills and two blocks. However, ISU ramped up the pressure to take an 18-17 lead. Redshirt senior outside hitter Savannah Davison helped bring the Sooners back in the game with five kills. Davison, alongside two blocks from Wilson, ended the match with a game-winning kill and a 25-23 score to give OU a 1-0 lead.

The Sooners began the second set down 8-2. Following a timeout from head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton, Oklahoma brought the score back within six points. Ultimately, the Cyclones tallied 11 kills in the second set to take a demanding 24-14 lead. Iowa State ended the second set with a 25-15 blowout win over Oklahoma, tying the set count 1-1. 

In set three, the Cyclones carried over their momentum to take an early 13-11 lead advantage. Iowa State, which had 10 more kills than the Sooners at the time, used a 6-3 run to take a 19-14 lead. Wilson helped bring the score within 20-18 for OU after she tallied two straight kills. But, the Cyclones did not relent, going on a 5-0 run to win set three 25-18.

Oklahoma started set four off with a 12-11 lead over Iowa State following back-to-back kills from Davison. The Sooners then struggled to contain the Cyclones at the end of the game. In turn, the ISU went on a demanding 4-0 run. OU could not find its momentum following Iowa State’s run, which led to a 25-17 set four victory for the Cyclones.  

Oklahoma now pivots to its second game of its conference series against Iowa State at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, in Norman.

