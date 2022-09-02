 Skip to main content
OU volleyball: Sooners fall 3-1 to Ball State to begin LUV Invitational

  • Updated
  • 0
Lindsey Gray-Walton and the Sooners

Head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton talks to the Sooners after losing the season finale against Baylor on Nov. 24.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (3-1) fell to Ball State (4-0) 3-1 on Friday afternoon in its first match of the LUV Invitational in Nashville.

OU freshman outside hitter Alexis Shelton ended the match with a team-high 18 kills.

The Sooners started the first set off strong with Shelton notching four kills, giving them a 13-9 lead. However, the Cardinals answered back, going on a run of six unanswered points that gave them a 25-17 lead at the end of the first set. 

In the second set, Ball State started hot as it went on three separate runs of three or more consecutive points. From there, Shelton and sophomore outside hitter Megan Wilson gave it their all, combining for 12 kills, but it wasn’t enough as Oklahoma fell to the Cardinals 29-27 in the second set.

The third set was back and forth as neither team could take control for the first half of the set, until OU suddenly got hot and went on a 3-0 run to take a 15-12 lead. The Sooners weren’t done there as they kept up their pace and took the set 25-20. 

The fourth set started off with the Cardinals taking an early 6-2 lead, however, the Sooners cut the deficit to just one. The Cardinals then caught fire and took a 19-9 lead. The Sooners gave it everything they had, scoring six straight, but it wasn’t enough as the Cardinals took the set 25-16.

Despite the loss, Oklahoma has two more chances to bounce back Saturday at the invitational. OU will face Mississippi State at 11 a.m before taking on Lipscomb at 7 p.m.

