OU volleyball: Sooners fall 3-1 to Ball State to begin LUV Invitational

Oklahoma (3-1) fell to Ball State (4-0) 3-1 on Friday afternoon in its first match of the LUV Invitational in Nashville.
OU freshman outside hitter Alexis Shelton ended the match with a team-high 18 kills.
The Sooners started the first set off strong with Shelton notching four kills, giving them a 13-9 lead. However, the Cardinals answered back, going on a run of six unanswered points that gave them a 25-17 lead at the end of the first set.
In the second set, Ball State started hot as it went on three separate runs of three or more consecutive points. From there, Shelton and sophomore outside hitter Megan Wilson gave it their all, combining for 12 kills, but it wasn’t enough as Oklahoma fell to the Cardinals 29-27 in the second set.
The third set was back and forth as neither team could take control for the first half of the set, until OU suddenly got hot and went on a 3-0 run to take a 15-12 lead. The Sooners weren’t done there as they kept up their pace and took the set 25-20.
The fourth set started off with the Cardinals taking an early 6-2 lead, however, the Sooners cut the deficit to just one. The Cardinals then caught fire and took a 19-9 lead. The Sooners gave it everything they had, scoring six straight, but it wasn’t enough as the Cardinals took the set 25-16.
Despite the loss, Oklahoma has two more chances to bounce back Saturday at the invitational. OU will face Mississippi State at 11 a.m before taking on Lipscomb at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.