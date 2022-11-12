OU volleyball: Sooners fall 3-0 to No. 1 Texas; set new program attendance record

Oklahoma fell to No. 1 Texas 3-0 on Saturday in Norman, snapping its three-game winning streak in Norman. Texas previously swept OU 3-0 in Austin on Sept. 24.
“Texas is the model for consistency…when you talk about recruiting, when you talk about experience, when you talk about everything, they have become the model,” OU head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said afterward. “And so you can kind of create a good barometer and benchmark every year knowing you get to play them twice.”
OU’s offense struggled as sophomore opposite/outside hitter Megan Wilson led the team with nine kills on .185 efficiency, followed by freshman outside hitter Alexis Shelton with six on just .062 efficiency. Freshman outside hitter Morgan Perkins was the only starter to record a hitting percentage above the teens with .425.
Texas (19-1, 12-1) converted on its attacks left and right in the first set, leading by as much as 12. An assist from sophomore setter Payton Chamberlain to Shelton resulted in a kill that momentarily reignited the crowd and reinvigorated the Sooners (14-11, 4-9).
However, OU ultimately couldn’t stop the Longhorns from taking the first set 25-14. Then, the second set proved to be a missed opportunity for the Sooners. They had a rough opening, going down 4-0, but quickly recovered by going on a 10-4 run. Freshman outside hitter Taylor Preston recorded a kill off the side to help Oklahoma take its first lead of the match at 8-7.
“Serving towards Texas got easier as the first set went on,” Gray-Walton said. “And we knew that had to be the thing that changed.”
S2 | #Sooners 8, No. 1 Texas 7#BoomerSooner, OU takes the lead in the second set!! 😤📺 ESPN+💻 https://t.co/qaTjlpc0ft📊 https://t.co/5CjX1DeSih#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/02GGlAPTZw— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) November 13, 2022
From there an intense back and forth of prolonged volleys and kills led to a 15-14 lead for OU, but Oklahoma faltered at the tail end of the set, allowing Texas to go on a 4-0 run to take an 18-15 lead. The Sooners were forced to play catch up as the Longhorns slowly closed them out 25-19 to go up 2-0.
Texas played with the same consistency it displayed all night in the third set, quickly taking control en route to a 25-10 victory. Oklahoma was plagued by fatigue and recorded just five kills in the final set.
Despite the loss, the Sooners shattered their previous program attendance record set in October 2003 with 3,702 fans packing McCasland Field House on Saturday. Oklahoma will look to recover against Kansas State (14-11, 5-7) at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 in Manhattan.
“We have two matches against Texas, and I think the best thing that we can do is take that into our match against K-State,” Gray-Walton said. “How can we beat them on Wednesday, because that would mean a lot more."
