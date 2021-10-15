OU volleyball: Sooners fall 3-0 in home contest against Texas Tech

Oklahoma (9-10, 3-5 Big 12) lost to Texas Tech (13-8, 3-5 Big 12) 3-0 at home on Friday.
The Sooners started the first set trailing 12-10 to the Red Raiders. Redshirt senior outside hitter Savannah Davison helped carry the Sooners’ offensive load in the first set with four kills and a single dig. However, The Red Raiders finished set one with a 25-16 win, resulting in a 1-0 set lead.
Ultimately, Texas Tech outmatched Oklahoma 18-9 in total kills. Freshman outside hitter/middle blocker Megan Wilson struggled during the second set, being blocked two times and netting a -.153 hitting percentage. Her struggles, alongside the rest of the Sooners, led Texas Tech to dominate with a 25-17 set two win. The Red Raiders led Oklahoma 2-0 at the end of the match.
Texas Tech started the third set in a dominating fashion, taking a swift 6-1 lead. Redshirt senior outside hitter Paige Anderson helped provide some life to the Sooners after two kills, but the Red Raiders quickly erased OU’s momentum with a 2-0 scoring run. Oklahoma could not find its offense at that point, losing the third set 25-16.
Next, the Sooners will face Kansas at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 on the road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.