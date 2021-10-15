You are the owner of this article.
OU volleyball: Sooners fall 3-0 in home contest against Texas Tech

Paige Anderson and Megan Wilson

Redshirt senior middle blocker Paige Anderson and freshman middle blocker Megan Wilson during the game against Texas Tech on Oct. 15.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma (9-10, 3-5 Big 12) lost to Texas Tech (13-8, 3-5 Big 12) 3-0 at home on Friday.

The Sooners started the first set trailing 12-10 to the Red Raiders. Redshirt senior outside hitter Savannah Davison helped carry the Sooners’ offensive load in the first set with four kills and a single dig. However, The Red Raiders finished set one with a 25-16 win, resulting in a 1-0 set lead.

Ultimately, Texas Tech outmatched Oklahoma 18-9 in total kills. Freshman outside hitter/middle blocker Megan Wilson struggled during the second set, being blocked two times and netting a -.153 hitting percentage. Her struggles, alongside the rest of the Sooners, led Texas Tech to dominate with a 25-17 set two win. The Red Raiders led Oklahoma 2-0 at the end of the match. 

Texas Tech started the third set in a dominating fashion, taking a swift 6-1 lead. Redshirt senior outside hitter Paige Anderson helped provide some life to the Sooners after two kills, but the Red Raiders quickly erased OU’s momentum with a 2-0 scoring run. Oklahoma could not find its offense at that point, losing the third set 25-16. 

Next, the Sooners will face Kansas at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 on the road. 

