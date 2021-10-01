You are the owner of this article.
OU volleyball: Sooners earn first Big 12 win with 3-1 victory over Kansas State

Paige Anderson

Redshirt senior middle blocker Paige Anderson smiles during the game against Abilene Christian on Sep. 14.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

The Sooners (7-7, 1-2 Big 12) defeated Kansas State (9-5, 0-3) 3-1 on Friday night in Norman for their first conference win of the season. 

In set one Oklahoma and the Wildcats started off set one tied 12-12, with neither team hopping out to a seizable early advantage. Redshirt senior middle blocker Paige Anderson helped carry the offensive load for the Sooners early in set one, with three kills and a dig. Kansas State ran off to a 23-21 lead, however, following a 2-0 run. Despite bringing the score back within one point, the Wildcats closed out OU with a 25-23 set one win. 

Oklahoma started set two off with a 8-7 lead, capitalizing off 11 combined kills from Anderson and redshirt senior Savannah Davison. The Wildcats’ defense couldn’t contain OU’s frontline as set two went on. The Sooners, using a 6-0 run, took a 23-17 lead against the Wildcats. Following a kill from freshmen middle blocker/outside hitter Megan Wilson, OU tied the count 1-1 with a 25-20 win in the second set. 

Kansas State fell behind early in set three, as Oklahoma took an 8-6 lead after a 2-0 run. Two kills from Davison and freshmen middle blocker Tyler Alcorn, respectively, helped extend OU’s lead to five points. Following a 2-0 run from the Wildcats later in the set, Oklahoma answered with a 4-0 run with two kills from Davison and Anderson. In the end, the Sooners closed out the Wildcats with a 25-23 set three win, which gave them a 2-1 set lead. 

OU’s offense did not relent in set four, as 24 combined kills from Wilson, Anderson and Davison helped it carry an early 12-10 lead. From that point Oklahoma did not look back, outsourcing the Wildcats 13-10 at the end of the set. Oklahoma defeated Kansas State 25-20 in set four, giving them a 3-1 set win. 

Head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton and the Sooners will face off against Kansas State at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, for the second game of their conference series in Norman. 

