OU volleyball: Sooners earn first Big 12 win with 3-1 victory over Kansas State

The Sooners (7-7, 1-2 Big 12) defeated Kansas State (9-5, 0-3) 3-1 on Friday night in Norman for their first conference win of the season.
In set one Oklahoma and the Wildcats started off set one tied 12-12, with neither team hopping out to a seizable early advantage. Redshirt senior middle blocker Paige Anderson helped carry the offensive load for the Sooners early in set one, with three kills and a dig. Kansas State ran off to a 23-21 lead, however, following a 2-0 run. Despite bringing the score back within one point, the Wildcats closed out OU with a 25-23 set one win.
Oklahoma started set two off with a 8-7 lead, capitalizing off 11 combined kills from Anderson and redshirt senior Savannah Davison. The Wildcats’ defense couldn’t contain OU’s frontline as set two went on. The Sooners, using a 6-0 run, took a 23-17 lead against the Wildcats. Following a kill from freshmen middle blocker/outside hitter Megan Wilson, OU tied the count 1-1 with a 25-20 win in the second set.
Kansas State fell behind early in set three, as Oklahoma took an 8-6 lead after a 2-0 run. Two kills from Davison and freshmen middle blocker Tyler Alcorn, respectively, helped extend OU’s lead to five points. Following a 2-0 run from the Wildcats later in the set, Oklahoma answered with a 4-0 run with two kills from Davison and Anderson. In the end, the Sooners closed out the Wildcats with a 25-23 set three win, which gave them a 2-1 set lead.
OU’s offense did not relent in set four, as 24 combined kills from Wilson, Anderson and Davison helped it carry an early 12-10 lead. From that point Oklahoma did not look back, outsourcing the Wildcats 13-10 at the end of the set. Oklahoma defeated Kansas State 25-20 in set four, giving them a 3-1 set win.
Head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton and the Sooners will face off against Kansas State at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, for the second game of their conference series in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.