OU volleyball: Sooners earn 10th win of season with 3-2 comeback victory over Kansas

Megan Wilson

Freshman middle blocker Megan Wilson during the game against Texas Tech on Oct. 15.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma (10-10, 4-5 Big 12) defeated Kansas (11-9, 3-6) 3-2 in Lawrence on Friday in the first match of the teams’ series.

KU jumped out to a quick 11-6 lead over OU, but the Sooners raced back following a 3-0 run. The Jayhawks did not relent, however, taking a 22-20 lead. After a 4-0 run, Oklahoma’s offense stalled, which led to a 25-20 set one win for the Jayhawks. 

In set two the Sooners took a demanding 10-2 lead over the Jayhawks. Freshman outside hitter/middle blocker Megan Wilson had two kills in the set. Her efforts helped push OU to a 25-16 win. 

The Jayhawks responded to their set two loss with a 6-2 lead in the beginning of set three. Oklahoma then capitalized on two set errors from Kansas, but the Jayhawks still led 18-11. Ultimately, KU was the winner of set three following a 25-19 score. 

Oklahoma and Kansas went back-and-forth at the start of set three. The Sooners and Jayhawks remained tied for the majority of the match, bringing the score 23-23. Oklahoma found a last push of momentum in the final moments following a kill from Wilson. The Sooners pushed the Jayhawks to a fifth set off a 25-23 victory. 

KU used the momentum from a 5-1 run to take a four-point lead over Oklahoma during set five. Wilson, who had a career-high 22 kills, helped get OU back in the game with a kill. From that point on, the Sooners and Jayhawks tied the score 16-16. 

Redshirt senior outside hitters Savannah Davison and Paige Anderson then sealed the game for Oklahoma with a game-winning block. OU won the set 18-16 in route to a 3-2 comeback victory.

The Sooners will face the Jayhawks for the second game of their conference series at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 in Lawrence. 

