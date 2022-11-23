 Skip to main content
OU volleyball: Sooners drop season series against Iowa State with 3-1 loss to Cyclones in Ames

Megan Wilson

Then-freshman outside hitter Megan Wilson during the game against Texas Tech on Oct. 15, 2021.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma (15-12, 5-10 Big 12) fell 3-1 to Iowa State (19-11, 10-6) on Wednesday in Ames as the Cyclones swept the season series.

Sophomore opposite outside hitter Megan Wilson led the Sooners with 18 kills, followed by freshman outside hitter Taylor Preston with 11 kills. Sophomore setter Payton Chamberlain led all players in assists with 42.

Oklahoma began the first set slowly, falling behind Iowa 14-10 halfway through, and was forced to play catch up for the rest of the set. The Sooners went on a scoring drought toward the set's conclusion as Iowa State slowly advanced to victory, winning 25-18.

The Sooners opened the second set taking a 3-1 lead to start but the Cyclones recovered from the deficit and managed to take command. Iowa State led by as much as six at 19-13 and looked on pace for an easy win. OU fought back, going on a 10-5 run to put the score at 24-23. Iowa State narrowly won 25-23 after a service error from Wilson.

Oklahoma avoided a sweep by dominating the third set 25-17. The Sooners maintained control for a majority of the set and led by as much as eight. Iowa State was unable to keep up with the pace of scoring in what was the most lopsided set of the match.

Set four was the most competitive, as OU and ISU traded points for the entire duration. In crunch time, Oklahoma fell down 22-20 before rebounding to tie the set at 23. But Iowa responded with back-to-back kills to end the set with a 25-23 win.

The Sooners will play their final game of the season against TCU at 6 p.m. on Nov. 26 in Norman. 

