OU volleyball: Sooners drop season opener against Oregon State, 3-2

Oklahoma (0-1) fell to Oregon State (1-0) 3-2 in its season opener on the first day of the 2021 Oklahoma Invitational on Friday evening.
The Sooners got off to a hot start, taking a 7-5 lead in set one. Redshirt senior outside hitter Savannah Davidson, a graduate transfer from New Mexico State, helped Oklahoma gain the early advantage with two kills.
Oregon State quickly took over in the first set, however, netting 19 digs and eight kills. After launching a strike over the outstretched arms of OU’s defenders, Beavers’ freshman outside hitter Madison Kelly’s kill gave her team a 1-0 set lead as the Beavers took set one 25-20.
Davidson led the charge for Oklahoma in set two. Her eight kills — three in the second round — resulted in a 25-20 OU win, tying the set count 1-1. Alongside Davidson, the Sooners' defense proved pivotal, netting five blocks in the first two rounds.
In set three, Oklahoma and Oregon State traded leads, with the largest scoring deficit being two points for the majority of the round. However, three attack errors — two from Davidson and one from redshirt senior middle backer Paige Anderson — resulted in the Sooners losing set three 25-22.
Following two kills from freshman middle blocker Megan Wilson and two attack errors from the Beavers, the Sooners got off gained a 17-13 lead in set four, but Oregon State came back to bring the score to 23-22. A kill from Wilson — her 14th of the match — and OU’s 10th block of the game won Oklahoma set four 25-22, tying the round count 2-2.
During the final period, the Beavers took a quick 17-11 lead against the Sooners. Oklahoma brought the score all the way back within two, but following a kill, Oregon State beat the Sooners 15-12 in the final set.
The Sooners next two matches will be against Lipscomb (0-1) at 12 p.m. CT and Houston (1-0) at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 28 at McCasland Field House for the second day of the Oklahoma Invitational.
