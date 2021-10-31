OU volleyball: Sooners drop road match to Kansas 3-1, split series in Lawrence

Oklahoma (10-11, 4-6 Big 12) suffered a tough 3-1 loss to Kansas (12-9, 4-6) in Lawrence on Saturday, ending its six-match win streak against the Jayhawks.
OU opened the first set hot, with an early 5-0 run led by two kills from redshirt senior outside hitter Savannah Davidson. Kansas kept fighting, taking the set to match point at 24 all, with three kills from freshman outside hitter Caroline Bien. The Sooners took set one 26-24 with a winning kill by freshman outside hitter Kristen Birmingham.
After starting off slow, Oklahoma led the second set 6-3 before a dominant run for Kansas to win the match. The Jayhawks took set two by a large margin, 25-14.
Set three was the closest series of the day, with the biggest margin being just four from two errors by Kansas to open up a 13-9 score. The match became tight thanks to two kills from Birmingham late in the set. Despite that, Kansas took a 24-22 lead over the Sooners before senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser delivered the winning kill to end it 28-26 and hand Kansas a 2-1 match lead.
Set four was again very close as the teams traded points halfway at 15-14. While Kansas took a demanding seven-point lead, including two kills from Mosser, Oklahoma answered with six straight points of its own. KU won the final set, however, on a kill by sophomore middle blocker Caroline Crawford. Set four went to the Jayhawks 25-22 to seal the match.
The Sooners will return home this coming Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5-6, to take on Iowa State (13-7, 5-4) at McCasland Field House in Norman. Friday's contest begins as 6 p.m. while Saturday's starts at 4 p.m.
