OU volleyball: Sooners drop 3rd-straight match, falling 3-1 to Iowa State in Norman

Oklahoma (11-7,1-5 Big 12) failed to end its two-match losing streak against Iowa State (12-7, 4-2) in a 3-1 loss Saturday evening.
A win would’ve greatly benefitted Oklahoma as it sits second to last in the Big 12 standings and is struggling to find wins amid a tough conference schedule.The Sooners took control early in the first set thanks to Sophomore Megan Wilson’s seven kills and an additional kill from graduate middle blocker Adria Oliver.
S1 | #Sooners 6, ISU 5BOOMER!! First lead of the night for the Sooners. 👊#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/EBnISmKy8K— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) October 15, 2022
Small runs from Iowa State kept the Sooners on their toes throughout, but control remained in Oklahoma's hands as it eventually finished off the Cardinals in a 25-22 set win.
Oklahoma then went on to lose the next three sets as struggles with consistency continued to prove costly for the Sooners. The had early leads in three of the four played sets before caving.
“Set two was probably the ugliest set of volleyball that we could have played,” head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said. “We had 11 hitting errors, we had two serving errors. Had we won that set it could have been maybe a different story going up 2-0.
“But we couldn't consistently compete for the entirety of the match. The demeanor dropped off in set three.”
Oklahoma held a 15-8 lead to start the second set. After a second Iowa State timeout, Oklahoma’s defense collapsed and the Sooners lost 25-22.
S2 | #Sooners 13, ISU 8OU takes their biggest lead by 🖐️#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/FmiUzrIzTQ— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) October 15, 2022
“You can feel like everybody's just on the edge and everyone just needs to jump,” graduate outside hitter Savannah Davison said. “We weren't competing. We were just surviving.”
Oklahoma again fell short in the third set, losing 25-15. What appeared to be an even set early on proved to be another Oklahoma collapse.
“I think it's who wants it more at this point,” Wilson said. “And I think you can tell whenever you're watching us, especially compared to the other team, we obviously have the talent to beat anybody in the Big 12. And it's just a matter if we want it more than them.”
The Sooners entered a do or die set in the fourth. They held a 10-6 lead to start, but the Cyclones responded quickly by going on a 9-3 run. Despite playing a better set than the previous two, the Sooners again fell short in the final set 25-21.
"Wilson SLAMS that one HOME!!"💥 @_meganwilson | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/IONyUWTRVh— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) October 16, 2022
Freshman middle blocker Morgan Perkins missed Saturday night’s match for unspecified reasons.
“We're not completely healthy and that's not an excuse,”Gray-Walton said. ”But that's something where we'll be excited to get everybody back in uniform come Wednesday and just be able to have another home court advantage.”
Oklahoma will attempt to end its three-match losing streak against Kansas State at 6 p.m. on Oct. 19 in Norman.
