OU volleyball: Sooners drop 2nd straight Big 12 match, falling to Kansas 3-0 in Norman

Oklahoma (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) dropped its second straight match Wednesday night in Norman, falling 3-0 to Kansas (12-3, 2-1).
After amassing a seven-match win streak to conclude nonconference play, OU is still searching for its first Big 12 win of the season after being swept by No. 1 Texas over the weekend, then falling to the Jayhawks at home.
“It wasn't our best match tonight,” said sophomore libero Callie Kemohah. “But we learned from this and we're gonna go even harder and on scouting and practice plans. So we’re coming out stronger and Kansas will have a handful the next time we see them.”
The first set was a blowout with OU falling 25-13 to the Jayhawks. The tone was set quickly as Kansas kept its players in position to block any attacks made by the Sooners, who mostly played a passive defensive set.
“I think the first point I just kind of looked around and the energy just wasn't how it usually is and felt like we were all a little thrown off and unprepared,” sophomore outside hitter Megan Wilson said.
What was once a close second set slowly became a clear victory for the Jayhawks as they took it 25-17. Wilson recorded eight of her 16 kills in the second, but it wasn’t enough for the win.
What was surely the Sooners’ most consistent set in the third ended in defeat. Despite several defensive adjustments they couldn’t couldn’t hold off Kansas, losing 25-17.
“Tonight was disappointing overall because we've worked too hard and come this far to see us revert back to an old brand of volleyball that we don't like,” head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said.
However, even as a conference victory remains elusive, OU is still in position to accomplish many of its goals, among them making the NCAA Tournament again for the first time since 2019.
The Sooners will next attempt to capture a Big 12 win against West Virginia at 1 p.m Saturday Oct. 1 in Norman.
“Our goal is to win 20 in the regular season overall, and we have 10 and we're hunting for No. 11,” Gray-Walton said. “Right now we only have 15 or 14 left. And I think right now we've eclipsed a lot of goals that we've set as a program. And so we don't want to stop and shy away from that and we feel that that can help us build a resume that is strong enough to make it to December, and that's another goal for us.”
