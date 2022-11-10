OU volleyball: Sooners display growth, extend win streak to 3 in tough 5-set battle with Texas Tech

Oklahoma hit rock bottom in its 3-1 loss to Baylor on Oct. 26, staring at a brutal six-game losing streak and owning only one win in conference play.
But ever since, the Sooners have been on a tear and(14-10, 4-8 Big 12) continued their three game winning streak in thrilling fashion with a 3-2 win over Texas Tech (14-11, 3-9) on Wednesday night in Norman. OU’s young roster appears to be rounding into form as the end of the season approaches after a challenging five-set victory.
“Ever since the Baylor match, the theme was for us to be more competitive and play hard,” head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said. “We feel like we’ve now hit that breakthrough against Kansas, then West Virginia, and now here against Texas Tech.”
The first set was all in the hands of the Sooners freshmen Alexis Shelton, Taylor Preston and Morgan Perkins. They combined for 14 of the 17 kills in the first set also with Shelton and Perkins performing two devastating blocks to aid a 25-18 set win.
FRESHMEN BLOCK PARTY!! 💥🥳@m03gan x @ashelton21 | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/50MXvlzey7— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) November 10, 2022
“I thought our young ones responded well to the challenge tonight against their veterans,” Gray-Walton said. “I mean, they were all so relentless and we gave them the task to show up as blockers more than they could offensively, and fortunately we got them doing both of those things well.”
OU’s three outside hitters — sophomore Megan Wilson, Preston and Shelton — combined for 13 of their 60 total kills in the second set. Wilson led the way with five kills and three aces to take the set 25-21.
S2 | #Sooners 15, TTU 15Make it look easy, @_meganwilson!! 🙌📺 ESPN+💻 https://t.co/qaTjlpc0ft📊 https://t.co/5CjX1DeSih#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Vlo2O6PeSX— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) November 10, 2022
“With Megan, Alexis, and I all having the ability to put the ball away like we can, I think it is such a great thing for us,” Preston said. “When one of us is having an off night, I know we can go to the other two and still be able to get the job done.”
The Red Raiders found some momentum with a five-point run to take a 14-8 lead halfway through the third set. The Sooners tried to battle back, closing the deficit to 16-14 with back-to-back kills from Preston, but it wasn’t enough as multiple errors down the stretch cost them the set, 25-19.
S3 | #Sooners 14, TTU 16Freshman @ashelton21 with back-to-back kills!! 🤜🤛📺 ESPN+💻 https://t.co/qaTjlpc0ft📊 https://t.co/5CjX1DeSih#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/wdb4dxOlWq— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) November 10, 2022
In an intense fourth set, neither team had a huge advantage as the biggest lead amounted to three points by Texas Tech, but Oklahoma responded immediately with a three point run to tie 12-12.
Toward the end of the set with the score 21-20 in Texas Tech’s favor, the Sooners were called for an illegal tip hit that gave Tech a 22-20 lead, but Gray-Walton quickly challenged the call.
“In that moment, you have to trust your players,” Gray-Walton said. “So I was like, ‘What do we have to lose to challenge a play in the fourth set when we are up? So we had to go for it, and honestly, I should’ve probably used another one earlier.”
Gray-Walton made the right choice, as the original call was overturned, knotting the score 21-21. Wilson did everything she could with four kills in the remainder of the set, four kills but Tech took the set 30-28.
Oklahoma started the fifth set on a 6-2 run, marked by one of Preston’s 23 kills. Tech quickly closed the gap with a 4-0 run, making the score 11-10 in Oklahoma’s favor. Preston, Wilson and Shelton responded by recording a kill each as OU took the final set 15-13.
Next, OU hosts No.1 Texas at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, looking to maintain its winning streak, add a huge upset to its resume, and see its young core continue to progress.
“We feel like with the last three games that we have created a nice opportunity to take a high ranked opponent like Texas at home on Saturday,” Gray-Walton said. But tonight we are just happy to come out here and get the win and we are definitely gonna enjoy that.”
