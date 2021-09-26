OU volleyball: Sooners defeated by West Virginia 3-1, fall to 0-2 in Big 12

Oklahoma (6-7, 0-2 Big 12) dropped game two of its series against West Virginia (12-0, 2-0) 3-1 on Saturday afternoon in Morgantown.
West Virginia took a 4-2 lead against OU following a 3-0 scoring run in set one. Using their offensive momentum, the Mountaineers went on an additional 6-0 scoring run to give them an 18-12 lead. Oklahoma could not recover, as WVU won set one 25-18.
In set two, redshirt senior outside hitter Paige Anderson gave the Sooners a 5-1 lead to start the match with back-to-back kills. The Sooners continued to advance their lead with two 3-0 runs, which resulted in a 25-22 set two win.
Oklahoma did not keep its force in the third set. Despite Anderson accumulating 12 kills in the match, West Virginia took an 18-12 lead, which led to it taking a 2-1 set lead with a 25-18 win.
West Virginia raced out to a 16-14 lead in the early goings of set four. The Mountaineers, despite OU tying the game 18-18, took advantage of the Sooners’ attack errors, allowing them to win 25-22.
OU will return to action against Kansas State (9-2) at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 1 in Norman.
