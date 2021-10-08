You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU volleyball: Sooners defeat TCU 3-2 to open double-header

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Paige Anderson

Redshirt senior middle blocker Paige Anderson serves the ball during the game against Kansas State on Oct. 1.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma (8-8, 2-3 Big 12) defeated TCU (6-7, 0-3 Big 12) 3-2 on Friday afternoon in Fort Worth.

TCU ran off to a quick lead following a 5-1 scoring run against the Sooners. Freshman outside hitter/middle blocker Megan Wilson answered with a kill, however, bringing OU back in front to lead 15-13. Oklahoma had a chance to close out set one 24-23, but the Horned Frogs used a 3-0 advantage to close out a 26-24 win.

After losing set one in a devastating fashion, the Sooners did not recover well in the following set. The Horned Frogs took a 13-10 lead despite OU tying it 10 apiece on a 3-0 run. Ultimately, TCU closed out the Sooners in the second set 25-23, giving them a 2-0 set lead.

In set three, Oklahoma was in a back-and-forth battle that led to a tied 10-10 score. The Sooners pulled away with a 23-17 lead, though. A block from Wilson to end the set gave OU its first match win of the game on a 25-18 score. TCU led 2-1 at the break.

Redshirt senior outside hitter Paige Anderson, who had six blocks at the time, accumulated a block to tie the score 8-8 for Oklahoma early in the fourth set. After back-to-back kills from Wilson, the Sooners took a two-point lead. OU used its momentum from its 2-0 run to win set four 25-23.

The Sooners started off set five on a 5-3 lead. TCU took a 13-12 advantage later on in the set, but, pulling off the reverse sweep, Oklahoma won 15-13. OU will turn its focus to game two of its conference series versus TCU at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 8. in Fort Worth. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments