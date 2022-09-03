OU volleyball: Sooners defeat Lipscomb 3-1, finish 1-2 at LUV Invitational in Nashville

Oklahoma (4-2) closed out the LUV Invitational with a 3-1 set win against Lipscomb (2-4) Nashville on Saturday night.
The Sooners finished the tournament with a 1-2 record after winning their first three contests of the OU Invitational last weekend.
Freshman Alexis Shelton led both teams with 16 kills on 27 attacks. Sophomore Megan Wilson was second in total kills with 13 on 28 attacks.
Sophomore Peyton Dunn led Oklahoma with 30 assists while Sophomore Callie Kemohah led with 21 digs.
Oklahoma won the first set 25-17 despite facing a 3-0 deficit. Shelton was the driving force for the Sooners comeback, finishing the set with eight kills.
8⃣ KILLS IN THE FIRST SET FOR ALEXIS SHELTON!! @ashelton21 | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/WsWKwUg4ib— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) September 4, 2022
The Sooners won the second set 25-11, and took command immediately. However, Lipscomb won the third set 25-17, but Oklahoma rallied to win the fourth set 25-20, clinching the match.
The Sooners return to action against Santa Clara at 8 p.m. on Sept. 9 in the Santa Clara tournament.
