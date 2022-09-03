 Skip to main content
OU volleyball: Sooners defeat Lipscomb 3-1, finish 1-2 at LUV Invitational in Nashville

  • Updated
Peyton Dunn

Freshman setter Peyton Dunn sets the ball during the game against Kansas State on Oct. 2.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma (4-2) closed out the LUV Invitational with a 3-1 set win against Lipscomb (2-4) Nashville on Saturday night. 

The Sooners finished the tournament with a 1-2 record after winning their first three contests of the OU Invitational last weekend.

Freshman Alexis Shelton led both teams with 16 kills on 27 attacks. Sophomore Megan Wilson was second in total kills with 13 on 28 attacks. 

Sophomore Peyton Dunn led Oklahoma with 30 assists while Sophomore Callie Kemohah led with 21 digs. 

Oklahoma won the first set 25-17 despite facing a 3-0 deficit. Shelton was the driving force for the Sooners comeback, finishing the set with eight kills. 

The Sooners won the second set 25-11, and took command immediately. However, Lipscomb won the third set 25-17, but Oklahoma rallied to win the fourth set 25-20, clinching the match. 

The Sooners return to action against Santa Clara at 8 p.m. on Sept. 9 in the Santa Clara tournament.

