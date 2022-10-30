OU volleyball: Sooners defeat Kansas 3-2 to snap 6-game losing streak

Oklahoma (12-10, 2-8 Big 12) defeated Kansas (15-7, 5-5) 3-2 on the road in Lawrence.
Freshman outside hitter Taylor Preston put up a career-high 21 kills behind sophomore outside hitter Megan Wilson’s 17. Freshman outside hitter Alexis Shelton finished with 15.
The Sooners came out swinging, taking a 9-6 lead on a kill from Wilson. Oklahoma would held back the Jayhawks enough to take the set 25-23
Bringing the 🔥 with a 3-0 run!!@_meganwilson | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/eWBR8kbvRK— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) October 30, 2022
OU and KU didn’t let one get a leg up on the other throughout the second set. Oklahoma fell just short as Kansas executed two consecutive kills to take the set 25-22.
Wilson came out strong for the Sooners to start the third set with back-to-back aces. OU kept the pressure on Kansas to take the close-fought set 25-22.
"Just how she drew it up!"Sophomore @_meganwilson with back-to-back aces for a 3-0 run!! ♠️♠️📺 ESPNU 💻 https://t.co/7TWcovz09P #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/31xrfCq2x1— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) October 30, 2022
The Jayhawks gained momentum with a 6-2 run until freshman outside hitter Alexis Shelton notched back-to-back kills to tie the set 11-11. Oklahoma ended up falling short in another close set 25-21 to force a fifth and final set.
Like all of the other sets, the fifth was back and forth. The Sooners trailed 9-7 until a 3-0 run builded momentum to take the final set 16-14.
OU will continue its road trip against West Virginia at 12 p.m. on Nov. 3 in Morgantown.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.