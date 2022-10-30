 Skip to main content
OU volleyball: Sooners defeat Kansas 3-2 to snap 6-game losing streak

Taylor Preston

Freshman outside hitter Taylor Preston before the game against Kansas State on Oct. 19.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma (12-10, 2-8 Big 12) defeated Kansas (15-7, 5-5) 3-2 on the road in Lawrence.

Freshman outside hitter Taylor Preston put up a career-high 21 kills behind sophomore outside hitter Megan Wilson’s 17. Freshman outside hitter Alexis Shelton finished with 15.

The Sooners came out swinging, taking a 9-6 lead on a kill from Wilson. Oklahoma would held back the Jayhawks enough to take the set 25-23

OU and KU didn’t let one get a leg up on the other throughout the second set. Oklahoma fell just short as Kansas executed two consecutive kills to take the set 25-22.

Wilson came out strong for the Sooners to start the third set with back-to-back aces. OU kept the pressure on Kansas to take the close-fought set 25-22.

The Jayhawks gained momentum with a 6-2 run until freshman outside hitter Alexis Shelton notched back-to-back kills to tie the set 11-11. Oklahoma ended up falling short in another close set 25-21 to force a fifth and final set.

Like all of the other sets, the fifth was back and forth. The Sooners trailed 9-7 until a 3-0 run builded momentum to take the final set 16-14.

OU will continue its road trip against West Virginia at 12 p.m. on Nov. 3 in Morgantown.

