OU volleyball: Sooners defeat Indiana 3-2 in Georgia Tech Classic

Kristen Birmingham and Paige Anderson

Freshman outside hitter Kristen Birmingham (left) and redshirt senior middle blocker Paige Anderson (right) during the game against Lipscomb on Aug. 28.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (4-3) defeated Indiana (5-3) 3-2 on day one of the Georgia Tech Classic in Atlanta on Friday afternoon. 

The Sooners started off set one down 16-13 to the Hoosiers. Freshman outside hitter Kristen Birmingham helped bring the score back, however, by accumulating three kills in a row. Indiana’s 18 kills in the round helped it keep a 24-21 lead up to the match point. Despite a fourth kill from Birmingham, Indiana defeated OU 25-22, taking a 1-0 set lead.

Indiana and Oklahoma traded kills in the early going of set two, tying the score 4-4. That trend continued as OU and Indiana garnered 13 ties and seven lead changes during the match. Freshman outside hitter/middle blocker Megan Wilson’s 10 kills proved to be the difference, giving the Sooners a 21-18 lead. Oklahoma’s .382 hitting percentage, alongside Wilson, helped it win set two 25-22, tying the round count 1-1.

During set three, Indiana went on a 6-2 run to start the match. Oklahoma struggled to keep up with the Hoosiers' firepower, though, resulting in a 25-15 win in set three. IU’s win in set three gave it a 2-1 match lead going into round four.

OU kept a tight 9-8 lead to start off set four. Birmingham, who amassed a career-high 11 kills in the contest, helped the Sooners gain a 22-18 lead down the stretch. Hot off a 10-2 run at the end of the match, Oklahoma tied the round count 2-2 on a 25-18 set four win, pushing the Sooners to their third fifth set this season.

In the fifth set, Wilson took over the game for OU, adding to a career-high 22 kills – her first time over 20 kills this season – plus a .228 hitting percentage. Going on a quick 3-0 run, the Sooners used the momentum of Wilson’s two kills and an attack error to claim a 15-13 victory over the Hoosiers in set five. After starting the season 0-3, Oklahoma has now extended its win streak to four, bringing it over .500 for the first time this season.

OU will look to extend its win streak to five against Mississippi State (6-2) at 4 p.m. CT Friday in its second match of the Georgia Tech Classic.

