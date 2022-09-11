OU volleyball: Sooners defeat Fresno State 3-1 in final match of Santa Clara Tournament

Oklahoma (7-2) defeated Fresno State (4-5) 3-1 on Saturday afternoon to end its run at the Santa Clara Tournament.
Freshman outside hitter Taylor Preston led the Sooners with a career-high 19 kills and 46 attacks. OU sophomore setter Payton Chamberlain would lead the game in assists with 41.
In the first set, sophomore Megan Wilson, freshman Alexis Shelton and Preston each had five kills to give the set to Oklahoma 25-17.
OU took the second set 25-18 after Wilson started a 9-1 run with back-to-back aces.
The Bulldogs took the third set 25-23, but the Sooners responded with a match-clinching win 25-15 in the fourth set.
Oklahoma will return to action against Abilene Christian at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, on the road.
