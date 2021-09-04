OU volleyball: Sooners defeat Air Force 3-1, earn 1st win of season in Gonzaga Invitational

Oklahoma (1-3) earned its first victory of the season Friday night at the Gonzaga Invitational, defeating Air Force (0-5) 3-1 in four sets.
Set one was a tight contest to open the night, starting out 7-3 in favor of the Falcons. Oklahoma managed to quickly tie it up again at 7-7 and it became a battle the rest of the way. There were 10 lead changes throughout the entire set, but match point came on the fourth kill of the set by redshirt senior outside hitter Savannah Davidson and closed out by an error by Air Force. The Sooners won set one 25-23.
Set two began in the Falcon's favor, but Oklahoma managed to take the lead back at 14-13 However, Air Force put together a lengthy 10-2 run to close it out and even the match up with a 25-19 set two win.
Set three went Oklahoma’s way entirely thanks to three kills by freshman middle blocker/outside hitter Megan Wilson to give Sooners an early 4-0 lead. The Sooners parlayed that lead into a 25-18 set victory.
Set four brought much of the same momentum from the Sooners, with multiple kills from redshirt senior middle blocker Paige Anderson, sophomore middle blocker Kelsey Carrington and Wilson to double up the lead for the Sooners, 14-7. Anderson then delivered the game winning kill to hand the Sooners the set four win, 25-16.
Oklahoma produced 14 blocks and 46 kills Friday night in its momentum-building win. The Sooners will take on Seattle at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday for its second of three matches in Spokane, Washington.
