OU volleyball: Sooners defeat Abilene Christian behind Megan Wilson, Savannah Davison's offensive production

Lindsey Gray-Walton knew her team needed a spark in its matchup against Abilene Christian on Tuesday night.
Luckily for Oklahoma’s head coach, freshmen middle blocker/outside hitter Megan Wilson and redshirt senior outside hitter Savannah Davison provided it.
In OU’s (5-5) 3-0 win over ACU (5-5), Wilson and Davison combined for 34 of the team’s 53 kills in three sets. This season, both players have seemingly been fire and ice for the Sooners, leading the team’s kill count with 173 and 92, respectively.
Outside of Oklahoma’s offensive firepower, the rest of the team only has 250 kills the entire season, meaning Wilson and Davis produce most of OU’s offensive output. With freshmen outside-hitter Kristen Birmingham out of Tuesday night’s match, Gray-Walton hoped to learn who she can lean on more as the season progresses.
“The middles keep everybody honest, but at the end of the day you're gonna win big-level matches on the pins,” Gray-Walton said. “And so to have a nice dynamic of somebody that has a lot of pop in their play like Savannah, and then somebody that is just even keel and can produce a lot of points for you whenever you need them like Megan Wilson (is pivotal).
“I think the beauty is, we still have depth getting ready to come back with (Birmingham) and we even have (junior outside-hitter Olivia Littlejim) over there, and (redshirt senior outside-hitter Sabrina Simms) on the bench. Our depth is making those kids better every day and so open to seeing competition.”
In its first set, Oklahoma leaned on its outside pins to make a comeback against ACU. The Wildcats started on a 13-8 lead, but with back-to-back kills from Littlejim and sophomore middle blocker Kelsey Carrington, the Sooners were able to come back. OU did not look back from that moment, either, winning set one 25-19 and completely taking over afterward..
The Wildcats made an 11-8 offensive push in set two and forced overtime. Ultimately, Wilson, who had 10 of OU’s 25 kills at the time, helped Oklahoma carry over momentum. Davison’s kill and a service error from the Wildcats ended in a 33-31 set two win for Oklahoma following four lead changes in extra-time.
Alongside the Sooners’ offensive onslaught, freshman libero Callie Kemohah, the reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, helped balance OU’s defense with 17 digs. Recently, Kemohah has been an anchor for Oklahoma defensively, averaging 4.25 digs per set in last weekend’s Georgia Tech Classic, and she continued that role against ACU.
“She's got ice in her veins,” Gray-Walton said of Kemohah. “She's been in that position for a long time through the club years and she understands what's expected of the person in that position. She really is authentically how she plays, she's not different… She's true to us and she was a vacuum cleaner for us this past weekend when we needed her to be, and against good teams.”
Oklahoma used its momentum from set two to easily build an 8-2 lead against the Wildcats in set three. Abilene Christian couldn’t recover, losing the set 25-15.
Oklahoma’s 53 kills and 48 digs — 25 more combined than its opponent tallied — were too much for the Wildcats to overcome. Now, the Sooners are .500 for the second time this season. And, if they win their next matchup against SMU (3-5) at 6 p.m. Thursday in Dallas, they’ll be one victory short of Gray-Walton’s season goal.
“Getting back to .500 (is nice) – like we talked about in the locker room – (and) our goal going into the preseason is 7-4,” Gray-Walton said. “So if we finish off 6-5 now with one more with SMU, we're one off from where we want to be and they’re still in a good spot... Just every day matters, and every practice matters.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.