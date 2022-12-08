OU volleyball: Sooners coach Lindsey Gray-Walton resigns, per university announcement

Oklahoma volleyball head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton has resigned, athletics director Joe Castiglione announced Thursday.
Gray-Walton, an Oklahoma City native, had coached the Sooners to a 65-64 record across the past five seasons, including a 15-13 mark in 2022. The Sooners went 5-11 in 2022 Big 12 play, however, finishing second to last in the conference.
"We are extremely grateful to Lindsey for everything she poured into our volleyball program," Castiglione said in a press release. "She leaves a strong foundation as our program continues to strive for excellence. We're appreciative of her time as a Sooner and wish her nothing but the best."
Gray Walton's best season came in 2019 when she led Oklahoma to 19-9 record and third place finish in the Big 12, helping it reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014. The Sooners also garnered 19 All-Big 12 accolades under Gray-Walton's tutelage.
Prior to coming to Norman in 2017, Gray-Walton was previously an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Kentucky for eight years. The former Georgia Tech standout held the same role at the College of Charleston in 2009.
Castiglione indicated the search for OU's new head coach will begin immediately, according to the release.
