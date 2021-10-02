OU volleyball: Sooners can't complete sweep, fall to Kansas State, 3-1

The Sooners (7-8, 1-3 Big 12) were defeated 3-1 by Kansas State (10-5, 1-3 Big 12) on day two of the teams' conference series on Saturday evening in Norman.
In set one the Sooners jumped out to a 12-10 lead against Kansas State. Furthering its lead, OU used four blocks and 12 kills to have a three point advantage later in the set. Kansas State sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Carter’s two service errors resulted in the Sooners taking a 1-0 set lead off a 25-19 win.
Kansas State, aided by three straight kills in the beginning of the match, jumped out to an early 12-9 lead in set two. Unlike set one, the Sooners struggled to defend Kansas State’s outside blockers. They gave up 20 kills in the round, which boosted the Wildcats hitting percentage to .208. Despite bringing back the score within one, KSU closed out Oklahoma 25-22 to tie the set count 1-1.
Oklahoma fell behind to the Wildcats 3-2 to start off set three. Freshman outside hitter/middle blocker Megan Wilson was the only to score two points — one kill and a block — for the Sooners, minus an attack error from the Wildcats. Following a 3-0 scoring run, Kansas State built a 13-8 lead. As the set went on, Oklahoma could not defend the Wildcats' offense, which resulted in a 2-1 set lead off a 25-19 win.
The Wildcats jumped out to an early 10-2 lead in set four after three straight attack errors from Wilson, freshmen outside hitter Kristen Birmingham and freshmen middle blocker Tyler Alcorn. Ultimately, OU made a push to bring the score within five points off three kills from redshirt senior outside hitter Paige Anderson. Kansas State finished off OU 25-16, however, after a 5-0 scoring run.
Oklahoma will turn its focus to TCU at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 8 where the Sooners will travel to Fort Worth for their third conference series of the season.
