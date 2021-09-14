You are the owner of this article.
OU volleyball: Sooners' Callie Kemohah named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

Callie Kemohah

Freshman libero Callie Kemohah during the game against Houston on Aug. 28.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Freshmen libero Callie Kemohah was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday morning after her performance in the Georgia Tech Classic.

Kemohah tallied a career high 29 digs in Oklahoma’s matchup against Mississippi State on Sept. 10. Alongside that performance, she also had an average of 4.25 digs per set in all three matches in last weekend’s tournament in Atlanta.

The freshmen libero is the first Oklahoma Sooner to earn the weekly accolade since Brianna Kadiku in 2019. Kemohah now has 145 digs and 32 assists on the season.

Oklahoma’s (4-5) next matchup is against Abilene Christian (5-4) at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday in Norman. 

