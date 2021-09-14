OU volleyball: Sooners' Callie Kemohah named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

Freshmen libero Callie Kemohah was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday morning after her performance in the Georgia Tech Classic.
𝙊𝙠𝙖𝙮, 𝘾𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙚! 👏👏👏@calliekemohah8 has been named the @Big12Conference Defensive Player of the Week! » https://t.co/KELlk8SwBk pic.twitter.com/mStxHkwPJA— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) September 14, 2021
Kemohah tallied a career high 29 digs in Oklahoma’s matchup against Mississippi State on Sept. 10. Alongside that performance, she also had an average of 4.25 digs per set in all three matches in last weekend’s tournament in Atlanta.
The freshmen libero is the first Oklahoma Sooner to earn the weekly accolade since Brianna Kadiku in 2019. Kemohah now has 145 digs and 32 assists on the season.
Oklahoma’s (4-5) next matchup is against Abilene Christian (5-4) at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday in Norman.
