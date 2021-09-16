You are the owner of this article.
OU volleyball: Sooners best SMU 3-1 in final nonconference match

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Savannah Davison

Redshirt senior outside hitter Savannah Davison during the game against Lipscomb on Aug. 28.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (6-5) defeated Southern Methodist (3-6) 3-1 in Dallas on Thursday night, extending its win streak to two consecutive games.

The Sooners started off set one with a slim 7-6 lead against the Mustangs. Southern Methodist quickly tied the score against OU with 19 points, apiece. SMU’s momentum resulted in a 25-20 win and a 1-0 set lead.

In set two, Oklahoma took a commanding 18-14 lead after redshirt senior Savannah Davison accumulated back-to-back kills. OU’s lead resulted in a 25-16 set two result, tying the match count 1-1.

Southern Methodist fell behind, once again to the Sooners 16-12 in set three. Freshman middle blocker/outside hitter Megan Wilson ended the match for OU in a 25-20 win, giving Oklahoma a 2-1 lead.

After losing back-to-back rounds, the Mustangs couldn’t muster any offense to match Oklahoma in set four. Redshirt senior outside hitter Paige Anderson’s back-to-back kills and block finished SMU off in the final moments of set four, giving OU a 25-23 set win.

Oklahoma’s next matchup is against West Virginia (10-0) at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, Sept. 24 in Morgantown. 

