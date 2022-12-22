OU volleyball: Sooners announce Loyola Marymount's Aaron Mansfield as new head coach

Oklahoma has hired Aaron Mansfield as its new head volleyball coach, it was announced Thursday.
A 𝙣𝙚𝙬 𝙚𝙧𝙖 begins now. 👏Join us in welcoming Aaron Mansfield as the new head coach of Oklahoma Volleyball!📰 https://t.co/Ih1qnul3b8 | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Yu2mvVPdTH— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) December 22, 2022
Mansfield, who spent the last six seasons as the head coach at Loyola Marymount, replaces Lindsey Gray-Walton, who resigned Dec. 8 after going 15-13 overall and 5-11 in Big 12 play this season.
Mansfield, 40, led the Lions to a 94-68 record during his tenure, as well as NCAA Tournament appearances in 2018 and 2022. He also assisted with the LMU women's beach volleyball program from 2017-19.
"Aaron is a high-energy and experienced coach who possesses a genuine passion for volleyball, which is infectious to everyone around him or connected with this ever-growing sport," OU athletics director Joe Castiglione said in a press release. "Likewise, his teams reflect that enthusiasm in their fast-paced and fun style of play. As important, he exudes a sincere confidence and authenticity while working diligently to foster a positive and healthy culture for everyone in his program.
"From what we learned in speaking to coaches and key stakeholders around college volleyball, we’re confident our student-athletes will be excited, as they are to benefit from his coaching and development as we build our program for future success."
In 2022, Mansfield led Loyola Marymount to a 18-10 record (13-5 West Coast Conference) before the Lions were swept by No. 10 Oregon in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
During LMU's 2018 tournament run, Mansfield's second season as coach, the Lions went 21-10 and swept Duke in the tournament first round before falling to No. 1 seed and eventual national champion Stanford.
Prior to LMU, Mansfield spent five years on Santa Clara's coaching staff, the last three as associate head coach of the indoor team and head coach of the sand team. The Broncos' indoor team made the NCAA tournament in three of those seasons (2012, 2014, 2015).
Before Santa Clara, Mansfield spent 2006-12 as an assistant at his alma mater, UC Santa Barbara. As a player, the Sunnyvale, California, native was a four-year starter on the Gauchos' men's team and received 2005 All-American honors.
"I am filled with gratitude and excitement for this opportunity to lead the volleyball program at OU," Mansfield said in the release. "...It is very clear to me how genuine and authentic the people at OU are, and the passion they have for providing the necessary resources for a world-class student-athlete experience.
"It is a special time to be at OU with the upcoming transition to the SEC, which I believe is on track to be the premier volleyball conference in the country, top to bottom. I can't wait to get to work."
OU last made the NCAA tournament in 2019, its second season under Gray-Walton, who finished her five-year tenure with a 65-64 record.
