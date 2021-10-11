You are the owner of this article.
OU volleyball: Sooners adjust schedule for home series with Texas Tech, shift matches to Thursday, Friday

Aysia Harty

Senior defensive specialist Aysia Harty hits the ball during the game against Kansas State on Oct. 2.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma (8-9, 2-4 Big 12) announced a schedule change to its conference matchups against Texas Tech (12-4, 2-4 Big 12) on Monday.

The Sooners will now face the Red Raiders at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, Oct. 14 and 6 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 15. The previous matchup was set for Friday and Saturday.

Thursday is Fan Appreciation Day with free admission for all attendees. Friday is Oklahoma’s annual pink-out game for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Fans are encouraged to wear pink when they show up to the game.

Oklahoma split its season series this past weekend against TCU in Fort Worth.

