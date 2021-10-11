OU volleyball: Sooners adjust schedule for home series with Texas Tech, shift matches to Thursday, Friday

Oklahoma (8-9, 2-4 Big 12) announced a schedule change to its conference matchups against Texas Tech (12-4, 2-4 Big 12) on Monday.
🚨𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃𝐔𝐋𝐄 𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓🚨We've got a change to our matches this weekend against @TexasTechVB! 🏐 Fan Appreciation Day🗓 Thursday, Oct. 14⏰ 6 p.m.🎟 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄 Admission 💕 Pink Match🏐 Alumni Night🗓 Friday, Oct. 15⏰ 6 p.m.DETAILS » https://t.co/BJEdfYpJj0 pic.twitter.com/JGgaBPWNsR— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) October 11, 2021
The Sooners will now face the Red Raiders at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, Oct. 14 and 6 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 15. The previous matchup was set for Friday and Saturday.
Thursday is Fan Appreciation Day with free admission for all attendees. Friday is Oklahoma’s annual pink-out game for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Fans are encouraged to wear pink when they show up to the game.
Oklahoma split its season series this past weekend against TCU in Fort Worth.
