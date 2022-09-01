OU volleyball: Off to strong start, Sooners to face likely NCAA Tournament teams in LUV Invitational

Oklahoma coach Lindsey Gray-Walton is impressed with what she has seen from her team so far, but believes it can still improve.
Last weekend, the Sooners hosted the OU Invitational and finished with a 3-0 record against Gonzaga, Iowa and Florida International. Sophomore outside hitter Megan Wilson was named the MVP of the tournament, leading the Sooners’ best start since Gray-Walton’s first season in 2018.
“I think we looked very seasoned and calm out there, and that’s hard to be in early-year or earlier competitions,” Gray-Walton said. “We definitely have some things to iron out, but I think we have laid down a good ground foundation of how we are going to win. So, as a coach we’re pleased by that.”
Offense may be only half the battle, but the Sooners have been hitting aggressively so far. They out-killed their opponents by 40 and had a .287 average hitting percentage to the competition’s .159.
A big reason for OU’s offensive surge is the development of the sophomores who’ve all improved over the summer. Wilson, in particular, took a huge step from averaging 3.7 kills per serve last season to five kills per serve so far this season and improved her hitting percentage by over .100.
Setter Peyton Dunn is another mature sophomore who has boosted the Sooners’ offense. Dunn went up from 9.32 assists per set last year to 11.7 in the three game sample size this season.
“You can just see in the first match of the year, they look more confident this year than they did last year,” Gray-Walton said. “Yes, that has to deal with playing in the matches, but it also has to do with the experience of a year under their belt, how strong they are, how many reps they have gotten in the offseason and the leadership they have within their position on the floor.
“So I just think that the year you have under your belt when becoming a sophomore really helps, and I really like their constant growth and hunger to get better.”
According to Gray-Walton, an area OU is also looking to correct is how it played defensively, mainly in limiting errors. Throughout the OU Invitational, the Sooners remained on pace with 50 errors to the opponents’ 58, and felt they could do better.
“We’re probably making too many unforced errors in those situations where we have a big enough block and we have a big enough defense,” Gray-Walton said. “We just need to send it over and play on. So we talk a lot about being careless about what just happened, but don’t be careless on the next contact.”
The upcoming LUV Invitational should be an ample challenge for the Sooners as they take on three potential NCAA Tournament teams. OU battles Ball State at 2 p.m. Friday and then faces Mississippi State and Lipscomb on Saturday.
“These could be teams that could be vying to be in the NCAA tournament, so when we look back at this weekend in late November, we will look at it and say ‘who won the head to head and how did that go,’” Gray-Walton said. “With this, what we want to find is a really good consistent lineup that we can find a lot of success with, and so that’s what we plan to do, starting on Friday against Ball State.”
