OU volleyball: Newcomers Megan Wilson, Savannah Davison show promise in season-opening loss

Megan Wilson threw her hands up in frustration.
After leading the Sooners (0-1) to a comeback in the fifth set of their match against Oregon State (1-0) on Friday evening, Wilson watched as freshman outside hitter Madison Kelly spiked the ball over the net and got a kill right at her feet.
Wilson, a freshman middle blocker in her debut game at Oklahoma, knew she should’ve gone for a dig. For Oklahoma, that proved to be one of the final blows of the match. Soon after, freshman outside hitter Vivian Light, who led both teams with 15 kills, got a kill over the middle, defeating OU in the fifth set 15-12.
Oregon State defeated the Sooners 3-2 in set play, handing them their first loss of the season during the Oklahoma Invitational on Friday evening at McCasland Field House. This season, the Sooners have 10 of 16 players returning from last season. Even so, players like Wilson, who only just started playing volleyball at Kingwood High School two years ago, are still learning how to fit into OU’s rotation.
“She still is trying to learn the game,” head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said of Wilson afterward. “(She’s still learning) the rules of the game, sometimes why things are happening or when she's supposed to be touching the ball. … So the learning moment is like just staying engaged in the point. The ball can come to you at any given time as you play... and it's just a matter of how it can get to me.”
Her mistakes aside, Wilson still led the Sooners with 15 kills and totaled one block in the match. The freshman was pivotal in keeping OU afloat, especially during the fourth set. In that round she totaled four kills, leading the Sooners to tie up the set count 2-2 on a 25-22 win.
Alongside Wilson, redshirt senior outside hitter Savannah Davison, a graduate transfer from New Mexico State and a two-time first-team All-WAC selection, has 12 kills. In set two, Davison’s offensive firepower helped Oklahoma tie the set count 1-1. At the time, she led all players with eight kills — three in the second set — and guided OU to a 25-20 win.
“Savannah, as an elder graduate, knows about first night vibes and jitters,” Gray-Walton said about Davison after the game. “She passed the test unbelievably. And that's something we talked about in our program all the time. If you're going to be asked to do a lot — hit, block, pass, defend, whatever it may be — there's going to be a time where something isn't firing on all cylinders.
“And so for Savannah too, I know she wants a better night attacking wise. We do too, from her. But also, she passed well, she dug well and she served well. We can build off of those things.”
In the first and third sets, Oklahoma got off to hot starts — leading 7-5 in the first and 19-17 in the third — but the Beavers’ firepower and OU’s self-inflicted attacking errors were insurmountable.
In the first set, Oklahoma lost 25-20, following 19 digs and eight kills from Oregon State. In the third set, Oklahoma’s three attack errors — two from Davison and one from redshirt senior middle backer Paige Anderson — resulted in a 25-22 loss.
The Sooners’ next games will be against Lipscomb (0-1) at 12 p.m. and Houston (1-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday. Those contests are additional opportunities for OU to improve.
“I think this year going into it, we are still young and still have some new faces out there, but there has been some consistency to the rhythm that we have been able to lean into, and so we are just trying to keep to the core values to the program as we learn every day,” Gray-Walton said. “We are relentless in our pursuit in anything we are doing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.