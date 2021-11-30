OU volleyball: Megan Wilson, Peyton Dunn, Callie Kemohah, Paige Anderson named to All-Big 12 teams

Four Oklahoma players were named to the All-Big 12 and All-Big 12 Rookie teams on Tuesday afternoon.
𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙨 to our 𝙛𝙤𝙪𝙧 All-Big 12 selections! @Paige_lorine24 ➡️ Second Team@peytondunn02 ➡️ Rookie Team@calliekemohah8 ➡️ Rookie Team@_meganwilson ➡️ Rookie Team📝 » https://t.co/w6nwaign9T pic.twitter.com/220XdzWAMY— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) November 30, 2021
Freshman outside hitter/middle blocker Megan Wilson, setter Peyton Dunn and libero Callie Kemohah were named to the All Rookie Big 12 team. Redshirt senior outside hitter Paige Anderson was named to the All Big 12 second team.
This season, Wilson tallied a team-high 392 kills, good for the third most in the entire Big 12, along with 47 blocks. Wilson put up double-digit kills in all but two games this season. The Kingwood, Texas native also put up a career-high 22 kills two times this season.
Dunn and Kemohah both put up outstanding freshman numbers this season. Kemohah tallied a program-leading 436 digs and two Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week awards. Dunn led Oklahoma with 997 total assists and four Big 12 Rookie of the Week awards.
Anderson led the Big 12 with 129 blocks and was third in the league with 20 solo blocks. While Anderson ended her volleyball career on the Sooners’ Nov. 24 senior night the other three will be returning to the Sooners’ lineup for the 2022 season.
