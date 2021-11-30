You are the owner of this article.
OU volleyball: Megan Wilson, Peyton Dunn, Callie Kemohah, Paige Anderson named to All-Big 12 teams

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Megan Wilson

Freshman middle blocker and outside hitter Megan Wilson during the season finale against Baylor on Nov. 24.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Four Oklahoma players were named to the All-Big 12 and All-Big 12 Rookie teams on Tuesday afternoon.

Freshman outside hitter/middle blocker Megan Wilson, setter Peyton Dunn and libero Callie Kemohah were named to the All Rookie Big 12 team. Redshirt senior outside hitter Paige Anderson was named to the All Big 12 second team.

This season, Wilson tallied a team-high 392 kills, good for the third most in the entire Big 12, along with 47 blocks. Wilson put up double-digit kills in all but two games this season. The Kingwood, Texas native also put up a career-high 22 kills two times this season.

Dunn and Kemohah both put up outstanding freshman numbers this season. Kemohah tallied a program-leading 436 digs and two Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week awards. Dunn led Oklahoma with 997 total assists and four Big 12 Rookie of the Week awards.

Anderson led the Big 12 with 129 blocks and was third in the league with 20 solo blocks. While Anderson ended her volleyball career on the Sooners’ Nov. 24 senior night the other three will be returning to the Sooners’ lineup for the 2022 season.

