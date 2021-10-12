You are the owner of this article.
OU volleyball: Megan Wilson named Big 12 Rookie of the Week for 1st time

Megan Wilson

Freshman middle blocker/outside hitter Megan Wilson serves the ball during the game against Kansas State on Oct. 1.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Freshman outside hitter/middle blocker Megan Wilson garnered her first Big 12 Rookie of the Week award on Tuesday afternoon.

The freshman led Oklahoma (8-9, 2-4 Big 12) on offense, tallying 34 kills in Oklahoma’s two matches against TCU (7-7,1-3 Big 12) this weekend. Wilson’s 18 kills were the most of any Sooners player in OU’s 3-2 come-from-behind win against the Horned Frogs on Friday, Oct. 8.

Wilson is the second player, alongside freshman setter Peyton Dunn – who has won the award three times this season – to achieve the accolade. This is now the third week in a row that an Oklahoma player was named Big 12 Rookie of the Week.

Oklahoma will return home this week to face Texas Tech (12-7, 2-4) at 6:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Oct. 14 in Norman.

