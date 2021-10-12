OU volleyball: Megan Wilson named Big 12 Rookie of the Week for 1st time

Freshman outside hitter/middle blocker Megan Wilson garnered her first Big 12 Rookie of the Week award on Tuesday afternoon.
𝐎𝐤𝐚𝐲, 𝐌𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐧! 👏@_meganwilson picked up her first @Big12Conference Rookie of the Week honor! » https://t.co/BOHsXPjxws pic.twitter.com/Fe1DU9WviH— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) October 12, 2021
The freshman led Oklahoma (8-9, 2-4 Big 12) on offense, tallying 34 kills in Oklahoma’s two matches against TCU (7-7,1-3 Big 12) this weekend. Wilson’s 18 kills were the most of any Sooners player in OU’s 3-2 come-from-behind win against the Horned Frogs on Friday, Oct. 8.
Wilson is the second player, alongside freshman setter Peyton Dunn – who has won the award three times this season – to achieve the accolade. This is now the third week in a row that an Oklahoma player was named Big 12 Rookie of the Week.
Oklahoma will return home this week to face Texas Tech (12-7, 2-4) at 6:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Oct. 14 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.