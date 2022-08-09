OU volleyball: Lindsey Gray-Walton excited about Sooners' direction for 2022 —'We won't need to rely on just one player'

Entering 2022, OU coach Lindsey Gray-Walton is aiming for her team to reach 20 wins after an underwhelming 2021 slate.
The Sooners went 10-17 last season, dropping their final seven matches and ending with the second-worst conference record (4-12) in the Big 12. If OU reaches Gray-Walton’s goal, she thinks it will land back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019. Gray-Walton is preaching efficient passing, defense and serves to reach her objective.
“It would mean that we're back to our baseline,” Gray-Walton said. “The standard here for the program is that we're in the tournament every year. We work at it every day to make sure that we don't take any steps backwards… and an added bonus (this season) would be earning a seat, being able to host a game and maybe pushing it to the Sweet 16 for a deep run.
“The beauty of the Big 12 is you don't have to win the league to be in the postseason. The league prepares you to make a deep run in the postseason if you win.”
Sophomore opposite/outside hitter Megan WIlson, the reigining American Volleyball Coaches Association's Southwest Region Freshman of the Year, and redshirt senior outside hitter Savannah Davison will be pivotal in OU’s postseason push. Last season the pair combined for 709 kills, the most of any duo on the roster.
Davison is entering her final season of eligibility, while Wilson has three seasons left, looking to turn OU into a championship caliber team and become one of the best outside hitters in the country.
Gray-Walton has added freshman outside hitter Taylor Preston and freshman outside hitter Alexis Shelton, two of the six new players from OU’s top-10 recruiting class, per PrepVolleyball, to provide more depth on edge.
Alongside them, freshman outside hitter Beth Bayless, freshman middle blocker Morgan Perkins, freshman Chloe Kaminski and freshman defensive specialist/libero Sydney Thompson round out the rest of the class.
With added talent, Oklahoma’s coach thinks her team can make a run this season but also in the future.
“We’re striving to be top 10,” Gray-Walton said. “These freshmen don't feel like freshmen. They've probably competed at a more intense higher level than any of the kids that we've ever recruited to this program before.
"But again, they're freshmen and they're nervous, anxious, but I think they have the fire and the ability to do what we're asking of them. We won't need to rely on just one player like we have in years past.”
Wilson feeling more confident
Wilson is more confident than she’s ever been.
The Kingwood, Texas, native appeared in all 27 games with 16 starts last season. She led all Sooners with 392 kills, 441.6 points and was fourth in the Big 12 with 3.70 kills per set. She spent most of her time as the left/middle blocker, switching with Davison between sets in 2021.
She will move to the right in 2022, solidifying her on the opposite end of Davison, a former New Mexico State transfer. With an offseason of work under her belt, the sophomore opposite/outside hitter is on pace for another strong season.
“She's kind of switching back and forth right now, and I feel like her having the ability to do that even brings her confidence on its own,” Davison said of Wilson. “She can play here and there, and I think that's helped a lot.”
Wilson noted that she struggled with composure last season but has tried to be more calm and collected. She has learned to detach from the game by taking random trips to Montana, reading books about Kobe Bryant or listening to podcasts.
All those hobbies have helped her feel confident mentally as she hopes to guide the Sooners to a successful season offensively.
“I feel really good (about this season),” Wilson said. “I think honestly, I had trouble clearing my mind last season. In games (last year) I couldn’t come down, but I just worked on being calm. I’ve learned to focus, which has really helped.”
Sooners use summer to gell
Gray-Walton doesn't require her players to workout during the offseason, but most of them participated in voluntary summer activities.
“I like the energy of our team,” Gray-Walton said. “They've been here since June, so they are a well-gelled group just by their own doing and nature of being social and being here and volunteering to go workout over the summer and be in class.
“It's the first day of practice, but it doesn't feel like a normal first day where you're trying to introduce everyone and get to know who each other is. We know the mission for what this season is and It feels different than most times.”
Preston, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter from St. Henry District High School in Union, Kentucky, felt like the summer acclimated her to the Sooners’ roster early. OU’s veterans created a buddy system for all the freshmen, welcoming them to the team with daily activities and providing a role model for each player.
Preston felt like she had built in chemistry with the team because of the work Oklahoma put in during the summer.
“I'm loving it here,” Preston said. “I think our team is super family-like and we've had all summer to bond, build and rehab like the mentality of like we're gonna win and work together. I'm just super excited for the season.”
