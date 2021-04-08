You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU volleyball: Keyton Kinley, Guewe Diouf earn All-Big 12 honors

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Keyton Kinley

Then-junior Keyton Kinley serves the ball during the third set against Texas, Nov. 8, 2019.

 Madi Foster/The Daily

Senior Keyton Kinley and freshman Guewe Diouf were named to All-Big 12 teams, the conference announced Thursday.

Kinley was recognized as a member of the All-Big 12 second team, marking her third career All-Big 12 honor. She was rated fourth in the conference with 3.91 digs per set and seventh with 261 total digs.

Diouf earned the titles of a unanimous all-rookie team selection and conference first-team selection. She garnered double-digit kills in 16 of 18 matches, placing her at third in the conference with 4.48 kills per set.

OU has now received 11 total All-Big 12 awards in the last three seasons under head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments