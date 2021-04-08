OU volleyball: Keyton Kinley, Guewe Diouf earn All-Big 12 honors

Senior Keyton Kinley and freshman Guewe Diouf were named to All-Big 12 teams, the conference announced Thursday.
𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙨 to Keyton Kinley and Guewe Diouf on being named to the All-Big 12 teams! Kinley - All-Big 12 Second TeamGuewe - All-Big 12 Rookie and First Team➡️ https://t.co/XijA2mpcRA pic.twitter.com/IhLr2V1Rnw— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) April 8, 2021
Kinley was recognized as a member of the All-Big 12 second team, marking her third career All-Big 12 honor. She was rated fourth in the conference with 3.91 digs per set and seventh with 261 total digs.
Diouf earned the titles of a unanimous all-rookie team selection and conference first-team selection. She garnered double-digit kills in 16 of 18 matches, placing her at third in the conference with 4.48 kills per set.
OU has now received 11 total All-Big 12 awards in the last three seasons under head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton.
