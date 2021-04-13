OU volleyball: Guewe Diouf named Southwest Region Freshman of the Year

Freshman outside hitter Guewe Diouf was awarded Southwest Region Freshman of the Year, the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced Tuesday.
𝘼𝙣𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙣𝙚.Guewe Diouf picks up yet another accolade in her debut season as she's been named the Southwest Region Freshman of the Year! Congrats, Guewe! 👏👏👏➡️ https://t.co/79ySVN8zv9 pic.twitter.com/3GTK1aVVnC— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) April 13, 2021
In her debut as a Sooner, Diouf garnered double-digit kills in 16 of 18 matches, including a 10-straight streak in double-digits. She ranked fifth in the Big 12 with 287 total kills.
Because of her efforts, she was also named to the All-Big 12 First Team and All-Big 12 Rookie Team last week.
Diouf becomes the second freshman in program history to be awarded freshman of the year honors. She accompanies Marion Hazelwood, who did so in 2014.
The Sooners ended their 2020-21 season with a 4-14 record and went 3-11 in Big 12 play.
