OU volleyball: Guewe Diouf named Southwest Region Freshman of the Year

  • Updated
Guewe Diouf

Freshman outside hitter Guewe Diouf serves the ball during the match against Texas on Sept. 24, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Freshman outside hitter Guewe Diouf was awarded Southwest Region Freshman of the Year, the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced Tuesday.

In her debut as a Sooner, Diouf garnered double-digit kills in 16 of 18 matches, including a 10-straight streak in double-digits. She ranked fifth in the Big 12 with 287 total kills.

Because of her efforts, she was also named to the All-Big 12 First Team and All-Big 12 Rookie Team last week.

Diouf becomes the second freshman in program history to be awarded freshman of the year honors. She accompanies Marion Hazelwood, who did so in 2014.

The Sooners ended their 2020-21 season with a 4-14 record and went 3-11 in Big 12 play.

