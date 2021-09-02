OU volleyball: After winless start, Sooners gaining momentum ahead of Gonzaga Invitational

A young OU team with five freshmen and three sophomores in its rotation feels more experienced after another week of practice.
One of those underclassmen gaining momentum is outside hitter/middle blocker Megan Wilson, who had 19 kills in back-to-back matches for the Sooners. Wilson is only in her third full season playing volleyball and is still trying to figure out the positioning of the game. So far, she has amassed a team-leading 53 kills on a .206 hitting percentage.
“Yeah, having a lot of young players is hard, especially when you're playing teams that are like four years older (than you),” Wilson said. “There's 21 year olds on the other side of the net. It's a little scary, but I feel like we all know our abilities, and our coaches trust us, and they're gonna trust us. And, so it's gonna take time, obviously. But yeah, I feel like going into this weekend, we're all super confident.”
Going into the next three matches, head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton wants to correct the team’s service errors, which plagued the Sooners all weekend in the Oklahoma Invitational. Overall, Oklahoma had a combined 40 service errors in its losses — 13 more than Houston (0-3), Lipscomb (1-1) and Oregon State (1-1) combined. To fix this, Gray-Walton wants her servers to have more urgency to get the ball over the net.
“(I want them to) significantly cut down on attack and service errors,” Gray-Walton said. “Serving is the easiest skill to work on on your own. But you have to want to come in early, stay late. And I think we need to find that within all of our servers right now is an ownership behind the service lines..."
Alongside the service errors, Oklahoma is looking to maintain a balanced offensive approach. Gray-Walton wants to utilize young players like Wilson and freshmen outside hitter Kristen Birmingham on the right side of the net.
Gray-Walton felt OU’s offense centered towards the left. That’s often where redshirt senior outside-hitter Savannah Davison, a graduate transfer from New Mexico State, was positioned. Although Davison had a career-high 25 kills in the 3-2 loss to Houston on Aug. 28, she was one of OU’s lone options over the weekend.
“There are some heavy hitters on our team,” Davison said. “But, when you get the garbage on the left side, there's only so much you can do about it. And I think here I'm in the same role (as I was in New Mexico State), where I get all the garbage, and I have to know what to do with it.
"The team kind of looks to all sides like me and Megan to just take care of it. So I think it's just like… (we need to) put pressure on the other side.”
The Sooners will next travel to Spokane, Washington, to take part in the Gonzaga Invitational on Sept. 3 through Sept. 5 to face off against Air Force, Seattle (0-3) and Gonzaga (1-2).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.