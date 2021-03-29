OU volleyball: 4 Sooner signees named Prep Volleyball All-Americans

Four OU volleyball signees were honored as PrepVB All-Americans on Monday.
https://twitter.com/OU_Volleyball/status/1376575377796034570?s=20
Hailing from Lovejoy, Texas, Callie Kemohah is continuing a Sooner legacy established by her father who was a baseball player at OU from 1991-93. She led her high school team to a state championship title in 2020.
As a high school sophomore, 6-foot-1 outside hitter Kristen Birmingham committed to OU. Birmingham has over 1,000 kills in her high school career.
Megan Wilson, a 6-foot-4 middle blocker and outside hitter, is most known for being labeled as a top-50 recruit in the 2021 class. Also, she was placed on the Under Armour All-American Third Team.
Lastly, Callie Cogdill has been recognized as a three-time Texas All-District selection, as well as being a member of the TAVC All-Texas Team and the GHVCA Postseason Team as a high school junior.
The Sooners ended their 2020-21 season with a 4-14 record and went 3-11 in Big 12 play.
