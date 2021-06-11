You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU track and field: Sooners Sydney King, Payden Montana earn All-America honors at NCAA Outdoor Championship

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Mackenzie Shell, Sydney King and Julia Hanks

Mackenzie Shell, Sydney King and Julia Hanks head to the vault as the Sooners host the J.D. Martin Invitational meet at the Mosier Indoor Track and Field facility on Jan. 27 and 28.

 Noor Eemaan/The Daily

Two Sooners earned All-America honors as Oklahoma finished up day two of the NCAA Outdoor Championship on Thursday evening.

Redshirt senior Sydney King was the first Sooner to garner the accolade, with a second team All-American honor in the women’s pole vault. King cleared a height of 13-3.5 (4.05 m) to finish for a 16th place tie. The Dalhart, Texas, native concluded her career with the No. 4 spot on OU’s all-time top 10 list. 

Sophomore Payden Montana capped off the Sooners’ night with their final second team All-American honor. Montana, who competes in the women’s shot put event, threw a 54-0.5 (16.47m) to secure the final spot. She finished her season with the No. 3 ranking of Oklahoma’s all-time top 10 list. 

Junior Kennedy Blackmon closed out her season running the 200-meter dash, clocking in at 23.37 seconds for the 8th spot in OU’s all-time top 10 list. 

In the 4-x-100 relay, junior Deborah Gifford, senior Ja’Leesa Giles, senior Camri Austin and Blackmon finished the race with a 44.74 second time. 

Oklahoma’s Men’s Track and Field team will continue their action June 11 with the men’s long jump starting on the University of Oregon track and field in Eugene. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments