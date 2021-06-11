OU track and field: Sooners Sydney King, Payden Montana earn All-America honors at NCAA Outdoor Championship

Two Sooners earned All-America honors as Oklahoma finished up day two of the NCAA Outdoor Championship on Thursday evening.
RECAP | #Sooners tally two more 𝘼𝙡𝙡-𝘼𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙖 honors to close out the second day of #NCAATF.Action continues tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. CT with the men's high jump. #BoomerSooner ☝️💨https://t.co/IzqN0Jan14— Oklahoma T&F & XC (@OU_Track) June 11, 2021
Redshirt senior Sydney King was the first Sooner to garner the accolade, with a second team All-American honor in the women’s pole vault. King cleared a height of 13-3.5 (4.05 m) to finish for a 16th place tie. The Dalhart, Texas, native concluded her career with the No. 4 spot on OU’s all-time top 10 list.
Sophomore Payden Montana capped off the Sooners’ night with their final second team All-American honor. Montana, who competes in the women’s shot put event, threw a 54-0.5 (16.47m) to secure the final spot. She finished her season with the No. 3 ranking of Oklahoma’s all-time top 10 list.
Junior Kennedy Blackmon closed out her season running the 200-meter dash, clocking in at 23.37 seconds for the 8th spot in OU’s all-time top 10 list.
In the 4-x-100 relay, junior Deborah Gifford, senior Ja’Leesa Giles, senior Camri Austin and Blackmon finished the race with a 44.74 second time.
Oklahoma’s Men’s Track and Field team will continue their action June 11 with the men’s long jump starting on the University of Oregon track and field in Eugene.
