OU tennis claims 2nd consecutive Big 12 regular season title

No. 16 Oklahoma (18-8) claimed the Big 12 regular season championship on Sunday following a 4-2 win over No. 22 Kansas (14-6).
𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊-𝐓𝐎-𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 🏆The Oklahoma Sooners are the 2023 Big 12 regular season champions!#OUrFight pic.twitter.com/trI9zb73x3— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) April 16, 2023
The Sooners’ combination of senior Layne Sleeth and fifth-year Alexandra Pisareva dominated court two 6-1 against Jayhawks freshman Tamari Gagoshidze and sophomore Maria Titova. OU freshman Julia Garcia Ruiz and junior Dana Guzman took court three 7-5 over KU senior Carmen Roxana Manu and junior Jocelyn Massey to claim the doubles point.
Oklahoma and Kansas were locked in a back-and-forth contest in singles. Sooners sophomore Emma Staker claimed an early 6-0, 6-2 victory on court six over sophomore Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez. Garcia Ruiz claimed court five with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Gagoshidze.
Kansas responded with a 6-3, 6-4 victory on court four from freshman Heike Janse Van Vuuren over Pisareva. Then, Titova took court two 6-3, 6-3 over senior Carmen Corley.
Sleeth secured the victory for OU when she defeated fifth-year Malkia Ngounoue 7-6, 6-3 to claim top court.
Oklahoma has earned the regular season championship for the second year in a row.
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
