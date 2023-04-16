 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU tennis claims 2nd consecutive Big 12 regular season title

  • Updated
  • 0
OU head women's tennis coach Audra Cohen

OU head women's tennis coach Audra Cohen during the match against Arizona State University in the second round of NCAA women's tennis regionals on May 7.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

No. 16 Oklahoma (18-8) claimed the Big 12 regular season championship on Sunday following a 4-2 win over No. 22 Kansas (14-6).

The Sooners’ combination of senior Layne Sleeth and fifth-year Alexandra Pisareva dominated court two 6-1 against Jayhawks freshman Tamari Gagoshidze and sophomore Maria Titova. OU freshman Julia Garcia Ruiz and junior Dana Guzman took court three 7-5 over KU senior Carmen Roxana Manu and junior Jocelyn Massey to claim the doubles point.

Oklahoma and Kansas were locked in a back-and-forth contest in singles. Sooners sophomore Emma Staker claimed an early 6-0, 6-2 victory on court six over sophomore Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez. Garcia Ruiz claimed court five with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Gagoshidze.

Kansas responded with a 6-3, 6-4 victory on court four from freshman Heike Janse Van Vuuren over Pisareva. Then, Titova took court two 6-3, 6-3 over senior Carmen Corley.

Sleeth secured the victory for OU when she defeated fifth-year Malkia Ngounoue 7-6, 6-3 to claim top court.

Oklahoma has earned the regular season championship for the second year in a row.

This story was edited by Colton Sulley.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments