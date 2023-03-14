OU softball's win over No. 5 Florida State provided 'intense competition' Sooners needed 'to get better'

Prior to the season, OU coach Patty Gasso expressed the importance of building a tough non-conference schedule, something the Sooners have missed in past seasons.
“I don’t know if we get better with run rules,” Gasso said Feb. 6. “It’s those 2-1 ball games or those tight, hard-fought extra innings. Those close games are where you grow the most as a team.”
No. 1 Oklahoma (22-1) got exactly that against No. 6 Florida State (21-6) in Norman on Tuesday night. The Sooners defeated the Seminoles 5-4 in a back-and-forth battle that featured four lead changes.
“It was a fun atmosphere for us... it felt like a Super Regional-style game," Gasso said after the game. "Back and forth, good play, good pitching, clutch hitting, good defense on both sides. It was a well-played game, I think by both sides, very entertaining.
"But ultimately, the ultimate goal is for it to make us better and I feel we walked away learning a lot and becoming better for it.”
Oklahoma gained a 3-1 lead in the third inning after back-to-back solo home runs by redshirt senior designated player Haley Lee and junior infielder Tiare Jennings. In the next frame, FSU responded with a three-run home run to gain a 4-3 lead.
The Sooners retook the lead in the fourth inning and didn't look back after back-to-back RBIs by Lee and Jennings again.
The duo posted the exact same stat line, both going 2 for 4 and knocking in two RBIs and one home run each.
Their offensive prowess in the third and fourth innings proved to be enough to give Oklahoma the win, but Gasso recognizes the importance of preparation for her entire lineup.
“That is a tough lineup to face,” Gasso said. “Our coaching staff did a good job of preparing our hitters and our pitchers for what was coming, and for us to get 13 hits off of a very good pitching staff… I just thought preparation helped Lee, helped Jennings, helped all of these guys.”
Oklahoma’s efforts were unrecognizable from its uncharacteristic 4-3 loss to Baylor on Feb. 19.
Gasso said the team has evolved since then, and matchups like Tuesday’s contest help for improving down the road.
“A completely different team now,” Gasso said when speaking about her team now compared to earlier in the season. “It’s just time. We need time to play tough games, time to learn about each other. So, we are a different team than we were then. “
Overall, Gasso said Tuesday’s contest provided a much-needed test to prepare for what’s to come.
“I mean, either one of us could have won this game tonight and it wasn’t a deal breaker,” Gasso said. “We want to get better. That is what our goal is. It was just a good feeling of what intense competition feels like, and we needed that.”
Storako struggles, Bahl saves
Fifth-year senior Alex Storako, who entered Tuesday with a 0.24 earned-runs average, atypically struggled against Florida State.
Storako’s night was over after four innings, during which she allowed four runs on five hits and a walk.
After allowing a three-run home run in the fourth, OU turned to sophomore Jordy Bahl in relief.
The former first-team All-American dominated, pitching the final three innings and allowing just one hit while notching six strikeouts.
Bahl accredits the fan atmosphere as a factor in her performance.
“It felt good, definitely felt the atmosphere,” Bahl said. “Our whole team had a lot of energy in the dugout. We were all just really excited and pumped up. Just felt very energized.”
After closing the game, Gasso was impressed with Bahl’s ability to effectively finish the matchup.
“It’s been a while since she’s really come in and closed,” Gasso said. “She just hammered it down.”
There has been a consistent starting rotation between Bahl, Storako and Nicole May this season, but Bahl knows that crucial for everyone in the bullpen to be ready. OU’s three-headed monster rotation has a 1.08 ERA this season.
“I would just say that our staff is always very supportive of each other,” Bahl said. “There have been several times this season where we’ve all gone in and helped each other out. Our pitching staff is just really big on whenever you’re called, be ready.”
Lyons still absent
Fifth-year senior captain Grace Lyons missed her 6th consecutive game against Florida State.
Lyons has not played since the Sooners’ matchup against No. 17 Kentucky on March 3 due to an unspecified injury.
Gasso said Lyons’ break is “nothing serious” and intends to see the shortstop on the field this weekend.
“It’s just energy wise,” Gasso said when speaking about Lyons absence. “The hope is to see her on the field in some capacity this weekend, if things work out.”
Lyons’ absence has provided increased opportunity for other players, however, and they’ve delivered.
Jennings, a two-time All-American, has shifted from second base to shortstop, and redshirt freshman Quincee Lilio has started at second base in all of the games Lyons has missed.
Gasso has been impressed with how Jennings and Lilio, who finished 0 for 1 with two walks on Tuesday, have stepped up.
“Tiare has handled it really well,” Gasso said. “Quincee at second has made some really good plays — turning double plays. I’ve got a very young right side of the infield and they’re handling themselves really well.
“They have stepped up and showcased and right now I feel good about pulling anyone off of our bench.”
This story was edited by Austin Curtright.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.